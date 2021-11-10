Suriya’s 'Jai Bhim' Becomes The First Tamil Film To Reach Top Spot On IMDB

Tamil actor Suriya’s 'Jai Bhim', which released on November 2. has made it to the first position on the IMDB's top 250 movies list. The film is continues to garner a positive response from critics and the audience.

The courtroom drama has become the first Tamil film to top the list of IMDB. The film has bumped 'The Shawshank Redemption' to the second spot. Suriya’s film even seized the top spot above movies including 'Inception', 'Schindler’s List', 'Pulp Fiction', 'Batman', 'The God Father', and others.

Directed by T.J Gnanavel and produced by Suriya’s banner 2D entertainments, the film, which released digitally on Amazon Prime Video, has clutched the first spot with 53,000 plus votes, while 'The Shawshank Redemption' has received 24 lakh votes from its fans. The Tamil film has received a rating of 9.6 on IMDB.

Days after the release of the film, TJ Gnanavel’s directorial has become an audience favourite. The film is based on the 1993 Cuddalore Incident where Rajakannu, a member of the Kurumbar tribal community was falsely accused of theft, imprisoned, and tortured by the Police officials. After Rajakannu succumbed to his injuries, the police covered up the incident but his wife fought for justice. Chandru, who was a lawyer at the time, fought and won her case in a landmark judgment.

Fans of Tamil cinema took to social media and shared their opinion on the film. Here are some of the reactions:

