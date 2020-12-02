December 02, 2020
Corona
Sunny Deol Tests Positive For Covid, Says ‘My Health Is Fine’

Sunny Deol has been staying in Kullu district for some days

PTI 02 December 2020
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-12-02T09:09:41+05:30

Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has tested positive for Covid-19, the Himachal Pradesh health secretary said on Tuesday.

Deol has been staying in Kullu district for some days, Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said.

The health secretary told PTI that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his Covid-19 test result came out positive on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old Bollywood actor had undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.

