Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sunday Poetry | 'The Briefcase' By Suryanshi Pandey

‘The Briefcase’ is a poem from a collection called ‘Crooked Hourglass’, which the poet describes as an assortment of personalised poems on corporate politics, lockdown, betrayal, feminism,

Sunday Poetry | 'The Briefcase' By Suryanshi Pandey
Image for representation | AP/PTI

Trending

Sunday Poetry | 'The Briefcase' By Suryanshi Pandey
outlookindia.com
2021-10-31T07:29:26+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 31 Oct 2021, Updated: 31 Oct 2021 7:29 am

‘The Briefcase’ is a poem from a collection called ‘Crooked Hourglass’, which the poet describes as an assortment of personalised poems on corporate politics, lockdown, betrayal, feminism, hopelessness, hope and rebellion.

The Briefcase

In the high rise building,

Hope wearing high heels welcomes,

The little, big and giant dreams,

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

They enter and explore its charms

In the chandelier that beams,

Beams the promise of new life,

Beams the world of new side,


Slowly the dreams absorb the vibe,

With all the will, soak the tribe,

Fierce, passion travel a distance,

Until they crash into ill-existence,

Existence of sexist weaponry,

Existence of foot-licking expertise,

Existence of favorite dolls,

Soon dreams take a halt,

Become a story of survivor of all,

Yet it loses every dime,


Then the briefcase makes sure,

No one should see this loss,

Glossy chairs and thick walls,

Paint a rosy picture on the internal brawl,


Perfect cabins with spotless glass,

Make an attempt to wipe it all,

Invite the dreams to converse one-on-one,

This feels like cocaine strip on the tongue,


After all efforts, the briefcase does open,

Just to declare the challenge as corrosion,

Then the briefcase greases the clutch by oil,

Clip itself again as nothing happened,

Shrugs the grievance as personal turmoil...

(Suryanshi Pandey, English Journalism PGD from IIMC, works with BBC as Broadcast Journalist)

Tags

Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aryan Khan Back Home After 22 Days In Mumbai Prison, Emotional Reunion At 'Mannat'

Aryan Khan Back Home After 22 Days In Mumbai Prison, Emotional Reunion At 'Mannat'

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa To Tie The Knot In November

Hariharan ‘Loved Working’ With His Son Akshay For Indo-Polish Film ‘No Means No’

Cricketer Rashid Khan Prays For Shehnaaz Gill After Her Tribute Video For Sidharth Shukla Goes Viral

‘Deserve Better Than Deceitful Life’; Anusha Dandekar’s Cryptic Post After Karan Kundrra’s Remarks On Their Relationship

Mila Kunis Says Husband Ashton Kutcher’s Method Acting In ‘Jobs’ Was ‘Dumb’

How Did Eminem Help Ed Sheeran In Maintaining A Healthy Balance Between Work and Personal Life?

SRK To Resume Work After Aryan Khan’s Birthday, To Have Low-Key Birthday Celebrations: Reports

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Australia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Australia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Sri Lanka

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Jim Sarbh: If India Is A Prominent Player In Nuclear Energy, It’s Because Of Dr. Homi Bhabha

Jim Sarbh: If India Is A Prominent Player In Nuclear Energy, It’s Because Of Dr. Homi Bhabha

Rana Daggubati, Balakrishna Reach Bengaluru To Pay Respect to Puneeth Rajkumar

Rana Daggubati, Balakrishna Reach Bengaluru To Pay Respect to Puneeth Rajkumar

Mrunal Thakur: I Love How There Is No Discrimination On OTT

Mrunal Thakur: I Love How There Is No Discrimination On OTT

For Devashish Chandiramani Staying Fit Is A Necessity, Not A Choice

For Devashish Chandiramani Staying Fit Is A Necessity, Not A Choice

Read More from Outlook

Mysterious Blast Along LoC Kills Army Officer And Solider

Mysterious Blast Along LoC Kills Army Officer And Solider

Naseer A Ganai / The blast has occurred at a time when the Poonch operation has entered a 20th day in the region. Poonch and Rajouri districts fall in Pir Panchal region of Jammu.

Explainer: How G20-Backed Corporate Minimum Tax Would Work

Explainer: How G20-Backed Corporate Minimum Tax Would Work

Outlook Web Desk / The goal of the new reforms is to deter multinationals from stashing profits in countries where they pay little or no taxes — commonly known as tax havens.

IND Vs NZ: Important To Have 6th Bowling Option, Says Kohli

IND Vs NZ: Important To Have 6th Bowling Option, Says Kohli

PTI / Ahead of India's must-win T20 World Cup, Super 12 match against New Zealand, Kohli hinted that he himself might roll his arm over.

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Neeraj Thakur / Formalisation of the Indian economy has been a stated aim of the Narendra Modi government. And a SBI Research report released Friday, holds up the report card.

Advertisement