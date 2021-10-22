Sudhaa Chandran Appeals To PM Narendra Modi After Being Stopped At The Airport For Her Prosthetic Leg

Actress and Bharatnatyam dancer Sudhaa Chandran lost her leg to an accident many years ago. However, she returned to acting and dancing with a prosthetic leg and has gone ahead to make the country proud with her achievements. However, in a recent post she has gone on to reveal how, despite being 56-years old, she is asked to remove her prosthetic leg every time she crosses through an airport security. In spite of requesting the airport authorities to do an Explosive Trace Detector (ETD) for her artificial leg, the security always asks her to remove the leg, which is feels is not right. She took to social media to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a solution to this.

In a video, Chandran said, "Good evening, this is a very personal note that I want to tell to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me. But every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizen (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudhaa Chandran (@sudhaachandran)

Feeling hurt, she went on to caption the post as, "Totally hurt... each time going through this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches the state and central government authorities....and expecting a prompt action (sic)."

Chandran is well-known for her roles in television programs such as 'Kaahin Kissii Roz' and all seasons of 'Naagin'. She has also received a National Film Award for her performance in the Telugu film 'Mayuri', which is based on her life.