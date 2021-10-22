Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sudhaa Chandran Appeals To PM Narendra Modi After Being Stopped At The Airport For Her Prosthetic Leg

Actress and Bharatnatyam dancer Sudhaa Chandran has brought forward a concern that many people in India, with prosthetic limbs, might be facing. She has made an appeal to the Prime Minister for the same.

Sudhaa Chandran Appeals To PM Narendra Modi After Being Stopped At The Airport For Her Prosthetic Leg
Sudhaa Chandran | instagram.com/sudhaachandran

Trending

Sudhaa Chandran Appeals To PM Narendra Modi After Being Stopped At The Airport For Her Prosthetic Leg
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T09:10:53+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 9:10 am

Actress and Bharatnatyam dancer Sudhaa Chandran lost her leg to an accident many years ago. However, she returned to acting and dancing with a prosthetic leg and has gone ahead to make the country proud with her achievements. However, in a recent post she has gone on to reveal how, despite being 56-years old, she is asked to remove her prosthetic leg every time she crosses through an airport security. In spite of requesting the airport authorities to do an Explosive Trace Detector (ETD) for her artificial leg, the security always asks her to remove the leg, which is feels is not right. She took to social media to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a solution to this.

In a video, Chandran said, "Good evening, this is a very personal note that I want to tell to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me. But every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizen (sic)."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sudhaa Chandran (@sudhaachandran)

Feeling hurt, she went on to caption the post as, "Totally hurt... each time going through this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches the state and central government authorities....and expecting a prompt action (sic)."

Chandran is well-known for her roles in television programs such as 'Kaahin Kissii Roz' and all seasons of 'Naagin'. She has also received a National Film Award for her performance in the Telugu film 'Mayuri', which is based on her life.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Dance Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Namaste India’: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg Announce Release Date For 'Uncharted’ In India

‘Namaste India’: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg Announce Release Date For 'Uncharted’ In India

Woh Toh Hai Albela, Hazaaron Mein Akela: More Support For SRK After He Meets Aryan Khan In Jail

Prop Gun Fired By Alec Baldwin On ‘Rust’ Sets Kills Cameraperson And Critically Injures Director

Now Showing: After Covid-19 Intermission, 'DDLJ' Returns To Mumbai Theatre Where It Has Been Running For 26 Years

Adivi Sesh Gains Back Strength For 'Major''s Last Schedule

Rana Daggubati Launches Trailer Of Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma's 'Varudu Kaavalenu'

Romance Brewing Between Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Raftaar: I Have A New-Found Respect For Stand-Up Comedians

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Vidhi Pandya: I Contributed More To ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Than Simba Nagpal And Akasa Singh

Vidhi Pandya: I Contributed More To ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Than Simba Nagpal And Akasa Singh

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team Alongside Adani Group, Manchester United

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team Alongside Adani Group, Manchester United

Sunny Hinduja Had A Unique Realisation After Attending 'Bhavai Screening'

Sunny Hinduja Had A Unique Realisation After Attending 'Bhavai Screening'

Vidyut Jammwal Has An Old Connection With 'Sanak' Director Kanishk Varma

Vidyut Jammwal Has An Old Connection With 'Sanak' Director Kanishk Varma

Read More from Outlook

100 Crore Shots: How India Crossed The Covid-19 Vaccine Milestone in 279 Days

100 Crore Shots: How India Crossed The Covid-19 Vaccine Milestone in 279 Days

Outlook Web Desk / As of Friday, more than 102.4 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union territories so far through the Central government. A look at the journey so far.

Live: PM Modi Addresses Nation On Achieving 100 Crore Vaccine Milestone

Live: PM Modi Addresses Nation On Achieving 100 Crore Vaccine Milestone

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in the wake of India, recently crossing the mark of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination shots.

Deepika, Ranveer Eye New IPL Team, Manchester United Keen Too

Deepika, Ranveer Eye New IPL Team, Manchester United Keen Too

Soumitra Bose / The two new IPL teams will be announced on October 25 in Dubai, a day after the high-profile India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash. Close to 15 companies have shown their interest to bid.

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Outlook Web Desk / United States Centre for Disease Control is allowing the flexibility of 'mixing and matching' the booster dose regardless of which type of shot people received first.

Advertisement