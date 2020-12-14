December 14, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  And You Thought It’s A Young Shah Rukh Khan? Think Again

And You Thought It’s A Young Shah Rukh Khan? Think Again

How social media users reacted to a morphed version of SRK image.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
And You Thought It’s A Young Shah Rukh Khan? Think Again
Image edited with FaceApp
Twitter
And You Thought It’s A Young Shah Rukh Khan? Think Again
outlookindia.com
2020-12-14T19:02:58+05:30

Keep calm? How? There’s another budding Shah Rukh Khan in Kashmir. Twitterati went into meltdown.

But you can’t fool people all the time, can you? A picture of a Shah Rukh Khan lookalike went viral on social media with the claim that this is a boy from Kashmir.

It was posted yesterday and it already garnered more than 5,000 likes and 420 retweets.

Though most of the users were convinced that it was either done via photoshop or baby filter, some hoped fervently that it was an original image.

Here are the surprising reactions and comments:

One user said, "What a handsome boy. And what an uncanny resemblance. Hope it's not photoshopped."

While the other critically replied, "This is heights of spreading fake news. This was on FB. This guy copies it and puts it here and even claims it to be True. What all people do to get likes and shares. This is the age of face app but still people believe this crap."

One user even took SRK's original image (which is much similar to the young boy image) and edited it using “age filter” His version of Kashmiri SRK had white hair and beard. While another user wrote, "Kashmiri Girl Looks Like @iamsrk"

While another user wrote, "Kashmiri Girl Looks Like @iamsrk"

 

One user said, "Considering shahrukh khan's kashmiri heritage from paternal side such a likelihood is possible. Shahrukh khan elders migrated from kashmir and settled in Peshawar."

This afternoon it was verified by Fact checking newsite, Boomlive that the image was edited with faceapp. They even reversed the edited image and found that it was taken from web and then edited and disseminated on social media.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

19 Years of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham': Karan Johar Thanks Fans For Continued Love

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood Fake News Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos