Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
‘Squid Game’ Breakout Star Jung Ho Yeon Surpasses Lee Sung Kyung As Most Followed Korean Actress

‘Squid Game’ has become a massively popular show on Netflix. The breakout star of the show Jung Ho Yeon has overnight become the most followed Korean actress on Instagram.

Jung Ho Yeon | Instagram

2021-10-06T02:29:29+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 2:29 am

The Korean drama ‘Squid Game’, Netflix's most popular show to date, has become a global hit. While the series attracted millions of viewers, the show's actors have experienced an increase in their social media following. Jung Ho Yeon, a model-turned-actress, is one of the show's breakout stars. ‘Squid Game’, dubbed the "nation's supermodel," was her first significant role. She has surpassed actresses like Lee Sung Kyung and Song Hye Kyo as the most following Korean actress on Instagram.

When ‘Squid Game’ debuted on Netflix on September 21, the actress had about 1 million followers. Her popularity has already surpassed that of ‘Dr. Romantic 2’ star Lee Sung Kyung, who currently has 12.9 million followers. Song Hye Kyo is the third-most followed actress, with slightly over 12 million followers.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soon, Jung Ho Yeon, and Wi Ha Joon of ‘Squid Game’ will come on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ to commemorate the show's enormous success.

