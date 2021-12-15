'Spider-Man: No Way Home': First Reviews Call It The Best Spidey Movie Till Date

Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiered on Monday, and the first reviews from critics are rolling in. The film will be released in India on December 16.

A poster of the film 'Spider-man: No Way Home.' | Instagram/ @spidermanmovie

2021-12-15T17:53:11+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 5:53 pm

On Monday, Marvel Studios held a premiere for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' and the first reviews are in. The majority of critics agree that it is the greatest chapter in Marvel Cinematic Universe's trilogy of solo Spiderman films.

The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, and Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as Dr. Stephen Strange. Zendaya reprises her role as MJ, while other performers such as Marissa Tomei and Jon Favreau also make a comeback reprising their roles of Aunt May and Happy Hogan respectively.

The thing that has raised the anticipation and excitement for the film amongst the fans, is the returning villains from the earlier versions of Spider-Man movies, such as Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx's Electro.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, IGN's Amelia Emberwing wrote, “There’s truly never a dull moment in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' That’s due in no small part to stellar performances across the board.”

Fandango's Erik Davis wrote in a tweet, “I can confidently say #SpiderManNoWayHome is THE BEST live-action Spider-Man movie. A thrilling & emotional end to the ‘Homecoming’ trilogy, but also a smart, fun & exciting tribute to 20 years of Spider-Man movies. Both hilarious & heartbreaking, I honestly loved every second.”

Variety film critic Peter Debruge called it “a clever meta-adventure” adding that “audiences who’ve tuned out (of the Spider-Man films) along the way will be rewarded for giving this one a shot.” Nick Schager of The Daily Beast called it “the MCU’s best Spidey movie by a mile.”

Pete Hammond of Deadline.com said, “Jon Watts once again weaves his own magic on the series and creates, with the help of screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Summers, not just the best pic yet in the Spider-Man series, but truly one of the year’s best movies.”

No critic has made any disclosures concerning the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the film. The previous two Spider-Men are supposed to appear in the film but have repeatedly denied it.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' releases in India on December 16 and in the US on December 17.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Tom Holland Zendaya Los Angeles Marvel Studios Movies Hollywood Art & Entertainment
