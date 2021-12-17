Special Shows Of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Cancelled In Chennai

Actor Allu Arjun is finally his official Tamil entry with the multi-lingual release of the film 'Pushpa'. The film has been theatrically released on December 17. However, the latest reports suggest that the much-awaited special shows for Arjun's 'Pushpa' were cancelled in the city of Chennai.

'Pushpa' was set to begin by 5 AM in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and the film's booking has also been filled. But the owners of the theatre called off the early morning show due to some reasons and disappointed the fans. However, the film has opened from the 8 AM shot, and the film is receiving really worthwhile reviews.

'Pushpa,' which was planned to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, was reportedly not released in Malayalam and Kannada due to certain censorship issues, and Kerala and Kannada have indeed disappointed Arjun fans again. The film has many screens in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions, but delays in Malayalam and Kannada can influence southern box office revenues.

Arjun will appear in 'Pushpa' as a truck driver smuggling rosewood and will reunite with Sukumar 12 years later. Actress Rashmita Mandana plays the female lead, and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a special appearance in the song 'Oo Solirya'. Devi Sri Prasad curates the music and the movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.