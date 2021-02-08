South Actor Suriya Tests Postive For Covid-19



South cinema star Suriya has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently undergoing treatment for the virus. He updated about his health on Twitter and asked fans to be alerted amid the ongoing pandemic.

Taking to Twitter late Sunday evening, the 45-year-old actor shared his diagnosis and urged his fans to be cautious of the coronavirus infection.

"I am undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and I am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn't returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe.

"Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side," Suriya wrote.

Filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian, close associate of the actor, gave a heath update to the star's fans in a Twitter post.

"Dear brothers and sisters Anna’s fine and nothing to worry," he wrote.

The actor was recently seen in "Soorarai Pottru", which released on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Sudha Kongara and backed by Suriya, the film was a biographical drama on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army officer, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine