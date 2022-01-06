Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Soha Ali Khan On Acting During The Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic: It Is Pretty Challenging

Actress Soha Ali Khan discusses the challenges she faces as an actor while shooting, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and admits that the entertainment industry too, is trying to cope up in such unprecedented times.

Actress Soha Ali Khan on her OTT debut in 'Kaun Banega Shikharwati' during the pandemic. | Instagram/@sakpataudi

2022-01-06T13:32:21+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 1:32 pm

The number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise again, and that only increases the challenges for an actor, with state goverments implementing stricter lockdown rules. Actress Soha Ali Khan understands the complexity of the circumstances, and does admit that shooting during the ongoing pandemic has been pretty challenging.  

“When we did 'Hush Hush' for Amazon, we were shooting all over Mumbai, we shot in Gurgaon (Gurugram) as well. That was last year, during the second wave, when 35 percent of the team got covid, so yeah it was pretty challenging. We only wrapped it up, last month, I think,” she says. 

 
 
 
“So yes, it is pretty challenging. Especially if you are an actor, when you are interacting, it takes away from the situation because everyone is wearing masks, even the director is wearing masks. But actors have to take their masks off, because they are in front of the camera. And all of these things worry you, especially if you have an unvaccinated child at home. So, really you have to think about the projects you are doing,” adds Khan, who will soon be seen in the comedy web series ‘Kaun Banega Shikharwati’, which will stream on Zee 5.

Khan acknowledges that the unprecedented situation, which has lasted for two years, has had devastating impact, but its impact has been pretty devastating, not just for those working in the entertainment industry. “This industry has been affected in so many ways. People have lost lives, health system came to its knees, during the second wave. Children haven’t gone to school in two years,” she says.

But in such unprecedented times, as the proverb goes, the show must go on, and Khan understands it completely. “Entertainment is so important, especially during isolation. It has kept relationships alive, during the lockdown. Of course, things should be done in moderation, but there are so many shows and movies we binged when me and Kunal were under lockdown!” she signs off.

