Singer Nick Jonas To Host 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Singer Nick Jonas will host this year’s Billboard Music Awards (BBMA), scheduled to take place on May 23.

The annual event has been held since 1990 and the awards are given by Billboard, a publication and music popularity chart covering the music business.

Nick Jonas who currently serves as a coach on "The Voice", will follow in the footsteps of three-time BBMA host Kelly Clarkson, who also serves as a coach on the NBC singing reality show.

The host announcement was shared by Billboard a day after Dick Clark Productions and NBC released the list of nominations for the 2021 awards.

Singer the Weeknd is leading the nominations with 16 nods, followed by DaBaby (11), the late Pop Smoke (10), and country singer Gabby Barrett (nine).

Contenders for the Top Artist award are Taylor Swift, the Weeknd, Drake, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke.

(With PTI inputs)

