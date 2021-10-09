Sidharth Shukla Wins Best Actor for 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

Late actor Sidharth Shukla continous to receive love from fans in one way or the other. The actor, who passed away in September, has been posthomously awarded the Editor's Choice-Popular Actor (Male) in Original Web Series by SCREENXX on October 7.

The actor won the award for his portrayl of Agastya Rao in the Alt Balaji Web Series, 'Broken But Beautiful 3'. It was also his last onscreen project.

The news made fans take to social media to express their joy. So much so, 'Congratulations Sidharth' started trending as soon as the word spread.

The official Instagram page of Alt Balaji shared the news and thanked everyone for the love the show receieved. The caption read: Time for celebration! Thank you #SCREENXX for honouring us with so many awards. We’re overwhelmed."

The late actor's friend, actor and producer Vikas Gupta also took to Twitter to share the news.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Sidharth rose to popularity after his role in the daily soap 'Balika Vadhu'. Later, his won reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' and adventure reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'.

Sidharth made his big Bollywood debut with director Shashank Khaitan's 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' in 2014. He played the parallel lead alongside actor Varun Dhawan.

Sidharth's death left everyone in shock as he suffered from cardiac arrest on September 2 in Mumbai. Condolences poured in for the actor and social media was flooded with prayers for his family.