Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sidharth Shukla Wins Best Actor for 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

The actor was posthumously awarded for his role of Agastya Rao in the popular web series.

Sidharth Shukla Wins Best Actor for 'Broken But Beautiful 3'
Actor Sidharth Shukla has won an award for his work in web series 'Broken But Beautiful 3' | Instagram

Trending

Sidharth Shukla Wins Best Actor for 'Broken But Beautiful 3'
outlookindia.com
2021-10-09T16:24:46+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 4:24 pm

Late actor Sidharth Shukla continous to receive love from fans in one way or the other. The actor, who passed away in September, has been  posthomously awarded the Editor's Choice-Popular Actor (Male) in Original Web Series by SCREENXX on October 7. 

The actor won the award for his portrayl of Agastya Rao in the Alt Balaji Web Series, 'Broken But Beautiful 3'. It was also his last onscreen project.

The news made fans take to social media to express their joy. So much so, 'Congratulations Sidharth' started trending as soon as the word spread.

The official Instagram page of Alt Balaji shared the news and thanked everyone for the love the show receieved.  The caption read: Time for celebration! Thank you #SCREENXX for honouring us with so many awards. We’re overwhelmed."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

The late actor's friend, actor and producer Vikas Gupta also took to Twitter to share the news. 

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Sidharth rose to popularity after his role in the daily soap 'Balika Vadhu'. Later, his won reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' and adventure reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'. 

Sidharth made his big Bollywood debut with director Shashank Khaitan's 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' in 2014. He played the parallel lead alongside actor Varun Dhawan. 

Sidharth's death left everyone in shock as he suffered from cardiac arrest on September 2 in Mumbai.  Condolences poured in for the actor and social media was flooded with prayers for his family. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Sidharth Shukla Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Twitterati Including Rakul Prateek Singh Send Support To Samantha Prabhu Post Split With Naga Chaitanya

Twitterati Including Rakul Prateek Singh Send Support To Samantha Prabhu Post Split With Naga Chaitanya

Indian Origin Actor Anupam Tripathi Reflects On ‘Squid Game’s Success: ‘It Was Not Expected’

Watch: Vicky Kaushal Blushes Embarrassingly After Kapil Sharma Jokes About Link-Up Rumours With Katrina Kaif

Hansal Mehta on ‘Scam 1992’s One-Year Anniversary: Success Means A Chance To Tell Other Stories

Byju's Pulls Down Shah Rukh Khan's Ads After Aryan Khan's Arrest

Book Review | All India Radio And The Birth Of A Nation

Mostofa Farooki: For Me Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Irrfan Khan Are Hallmarks Of Acting

Sayani Gupta Is Grateful For A Working Birthday

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramlila With A Difference

Ramlila With A Difference

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Book Review | Kabir: The life And Work Of The Early Modern Poet

Book Review | Kabir: The life And Work Of The Early Modern Poet

Karan Johar To Salman Khan – Celebs Who’ve Visited Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Post Aryan Khan’s Arrest

Karan Johar To Salman Khan – Celebs Who’ve Visited Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Post Aryan Khan’s Arrest

Ayushmann Khurrana, Aanand L Rai Reunite For Their Next Film 'Action Hero'

Ayushmann Khurrana, Aanand L Rai Reunite For Their Next Film 'Action Hero'

Chandra Prakash Jha: My Collection Is about Normalcy, Normal Life

Chandra Prakash Jha: My Collection Is about Normalcy, Normal Life

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Coal Crisis: Load Shedding Likely In Coming Days; CM Kejriwal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

Delhi Coal Crisis: Load Shedding Likely In Coming Days; CM Kejriwal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek an end to the electricity crisis in the national capital.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers To Stop Trains On October 18 In Protest

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers To Stop Trains On October 18 In Protest

Outlook Web Desk / The farmer leaders said Lakhimpur Kheri incident was a ‘pre-planned conspiracy’ to ‘terrorize’ farmers, while demanding arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish.

Nehwal Dismisses Retirement Plans; Wants To Enjoy Fame, Money

Nehwal Dismisses Retirement Plans; Wants To Enjoy Fame, Money

Koushik Paul / After the heartbreak of missing out on the Tokyo Olympics qualification, Saina Nehwal sets her sights on Paris 2024.

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / This time, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra had put himself out as a contender from the BJP in the 2022 assembly elections.

Advertisement