Bigg Boss Winner, TV Actor Sidharth Shukla Dies At 40 After Massive Heart Attack

Sidharth Shukla rose to prominence with popular TV shows such as ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13'. died following a massive heart attack on Thursday morning, in Mumbai. According to reports, a senior official at The Cooper Hospital confirmed the news. Sidharth Shukla was 40.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official said.

He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Sidharth Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na'. He later appeared on shows such as 'Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi', 'Love U Zindagi' but became a household name with 'Balika Vadhu'.

He also participated in reality shows, including 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' and 'Bigg Boss 13'.

In 2014, Sidharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.

Sidharth Shukla was born in Mumbai on 12 December 1980 and completed his schooling from St. Xavier's High School and later graduated in Interior designing from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design.

(With Inputs From PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine