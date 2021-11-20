Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Siddharth Malhotra Sets Stage On Fire By Performing To Morni Banke, Shershaah Song Ranjha At Cousin's Wedding

For the wedding, the actor wore a black sherwani and slacks, as well as matching formal shoes and a turban.

2021-11-20T20:32:07+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 8:32 pm

Sidharth Malhotra attended his cousin's wedding celebrations in Delhi on Friday. The actor looked handsome in a black short sherwani and also performed a dance performance during the wedding's sangeet ceremony.

The actor danced his heart out to Morni Banke from Badhaai Ho. Other family and friends joined him as well. There's also a video of the actor dancing on stage with his relatives to his 'Shershaah' song Ranjha.

Malhotra tweeted photos of his outfit for the wedding festivities on Friday. "Dilli ki shaadi," he captioned a closeup and a long image he shared. For the wedding, the actor wore a black sherwani and slacks, as well as matching formal shoes and a turban.

Malhotra was born and raised in the city of Delhi. His father was a Navy sailor. The actor had stated that the connection in his last film 'Shershaah' made his parents pleased.  “My grandfather got injured while at the war and took an early retirement. My father is an army brat and he has seen my grandfather serve. He’s just happy that one of his sons has become a pretend army soldier if not a real one and is playing this amazing heroic character. My father knows what sacrifices one has to make to serve for their country.” the actor said in an interview. 

'Shershaah', Sidharth's film, was a smash hit. It was based on Captain Vikram Batra's life. 'Mission Majnu', 'Yodha', and 'Thank God' will now include him.

Yodha was launched this week with posters depicting the actor in action as a soldier. “Fastening my seatbelt because this will be a RIDE! #Yodha" Sidharth remarked on Instagram, sharing the 'Yodha' poster. directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha, is coming to hijack your screens on 11th November, 2022. Our female leads will be announced soon!”

“Presenting #Yodha, the first film of the action franchise by Dharma Productions. Excited to beboarding this plane led by two very talented men - Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.” wrote Karan Johar after sharing the teaser of the film on his social media.

With PTI Inputs

