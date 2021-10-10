Siddharth Clears The Air About His ‘Cheaters Never Prosper’ Tweet Not Being About Ex-Girlfriend Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actor Siddharth clarified that his recent 'cheaters never prosper' tweet was not directed at his ex-girlfriend, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had announced her separation from her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya earlier that day. He stated that he only tweets about his personal life and is not implying anything else.

Siddharth was asked about his 'cheaters never prosper' tweet during a recent interview, which people said came 'out of nowhere'. In a video shared online by NTV Telugu, he said in Telugu, “Why will it come out of nowhere, sir? I have been tweeting for 12 years now. One day, if I say that stray dogs are barking outside my house and if people come and ask me, ‘Are you calling me a dog?’, what can I do? I am talking about actual dogs.”

Siddharth stated that, despite the fact that he tweets frequently, he has never been questioned about any of his other posts. When asked if it was a dig at Prabhu's divorce from Chaitanya, he said, “Please, I only talk about my life. There is no relation to anything else. If you are associating it with something that it has no relation to, that’s your problem.”

Siddharth explained the reason for his tweet, saying that he was having a conversation with his ‘Mahasamudram’ director about cheating being one of the film's themes, and it reminded him of a lesson his teacher taught him. “If every cheater in the world randomly comes and asks me if this tweet is about them, what should I do?” he asked.

Siddharth shared a tweet on October 2, which read, “One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school… ‘Cheaters never prosper.’ What’s yours?” This came just hours after Prabhu announced her separation from Chaitanya. People on social media just assumed that Siddharth’s tweet was for his ex-girlfriend Prabhu.

Prabhu and Chaitanya announced in a joint statement that they are no longer a couple and will pursue their own paths. Later, she slammed false rumours about her having affairs, refusing to have children, and even having abortions. “A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” she said.