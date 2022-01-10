Shruti Haasan Admits She Said 'I Love You' First To Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Actress Shruti Haasan recently dropped a video on her Instagram handle as she gave a sneak peek into her relationship with her boyfriend and creative artist Santanu Hazarika. The video saw the couple participating in an Instagram challenge meant for couples. The clip began with a question that asked who among the two was first interested to who eats the most in the relationship.

In the video, the actress revealed that she was the first one to say 'I love you,' in their relationship. When asked who's the protective among the two, Haasan and Harazika instantly pointed at each other. The actor pointed at herself on the question of ‘who is most likely to start an argument?’

The actress captioned the video as “Sleepy faces.” Reacting to the post, her sister and actress Akshara Haasan commented, “Truly a good morning."

A while back, Haasan had posted a picture of herself, her sister Akshara Haasan and Hazarika and called the two her favourite humans.

Hazarika, who is a self-taught artist, is based in Mumbai. He gave up engineering to become the first-ever Redbull World Doodle Art Champion in 2014.

Shruti Haasan is currently dating Hazarika, a doodle artist, and illustrator. The couple is enjoying every bit of each other's company as they are living together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Haasan is busy shooting for her next with actor Prabhas titled 'Salaar', which is a pan-Indian film directed by 'KGF' fame director Prashanth Neel. The film is slated to release in all South Indian languages on April 14.