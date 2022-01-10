Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Shruti Haasan Admits She Said 'I Love You' First To Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Actress Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to do a fun-filled challenge with boyfriend and artist Santanu Hazarika and admits that she was the one to confess her feelings first in the relationship.

Shruti Haasan Admits She Said 'I Love You' First To Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika
Actress Shruti Haasan with her boyfriend and illustrator Santanu Hazarika. | Instagram/@shrutzhaasan

Trending

Shruti Haasan Admits She Said 'I Love You' First To Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika
outlookindia.com
2022-01-10T17:46:27+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 5:46 pm

Actress Shruti Haasan recently dropped a video on her Instagram handle as she gave a sneak peek into her relationship with her boyfriend and creative artist Santanu Hazarika. The video saw the couple participating in an Instagram challenge meant for couples. The clip began with a question that asked who among the two was first interested to who eats the most in the relationship.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

In the video, the actress revealed that she was the first one to say 'I love you,' in their relationship. When asked who's the protective among the two, Haasan and Harazika instantly pointed at each other. The actor pointed at herself on the question of ‘who is most likely to start an argument?’

The actress captioned the video as “Sleepy faces.” Reacting to the post, her sister and actress Akshara Haasan commented, “Truly a good morning."

A while back, Haasan had posted a picture of herself, her sister Akshara Haasan and Hazarika and called the two her favourite humans. 

Here's a glimpse of the same:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

 Hazarika, who is a self-taught artist, is based in Mumbai. He gave up engineering to become the first-ever Redbull World Doodle Art Champion in 2014. 

Shruti Haasan is currently dating  Hazarika, a doodle artist, and illustrator. From cozy photos to couples quiz, the couple is enjoying every bit of each other's company as they are living together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Haasan is busy shooting for her next with actor Prabhas titled 'Salaar', which is a pan-Indian film directed by 'KGF' fame director Prashanth Neel. The film is slated to release in all South Indian languages on April 14.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shruti Haasan Kamal Haasan Pune/Mumbai Film Actor Bollywood Tolly­wood Kollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Priyadarshan Rushed To The Hospital After Testing Covid Positive

Priyadarshan Rushed To The Hospital After Testing Covid Positive

Finding Love In The Midst Of Algorithms, Artificial Intelligence And Data

Vishwa Hindi Diwas: TV Celebs Share Unique Encounters With Foreigners Appreciating The Language

Bob Saget Dead: Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma And Others Mourn The Actor's Sudden Demise

Kristen Stewart Said She Wants Her Future Child To Resemble Hrithik Roshan

Samantha Lockwood Opens Up On Link Up Rumours With Salman Khan

Veteran Actress Shobana Tests Positive For Covid-19's Omicron Variant

Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh Talk About Their Divorce For The First Time

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Pandemic Movies | 11 Films That Remind People Of Love And Empathy In The Darkest Times

Pandemic Movies | 11 Films That Remind People Of Love And Empathy In The Darkest Times

Kishwer Merchant And Suyyash Rai's Four-Month-Old Son Tests Covid Positive

Kishwer Merchant And Suyyash Rai's Four-Month-Old Son Tests Covid Positive

'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' Directors On How Anthologies Are Here To Stay

'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' Directors On How Anthologies Are Here To Stay

Samantha Prabhu Encourages Dialogue Around Mental Health

Samantha Prabhu Encourages Dialogue Around Mental Health

Read More from Outlook

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Haima Deshpande / There is an unasked question in the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office... Is Uddhav Thackeray fit enough to discharge his duties?

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Naseer Ganai / While Elections are being announced in other states, Jammu Kashmir is left out. How long does the government plan to keep the union territory under president's rule?

Djokovic Wins Court Battle Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Djokovic Wins Court Battle Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Koushik Paul / For insufficient coronavirus documents, world No.1 Djokovic had his visa revoked on his arrival in Melbourne and has been in a detention hotel.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement