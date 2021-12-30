Shilpa Shirodkar Tests Positive For Covid-19 Despite Getting Vaccinated Earlier This Year

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar tested positive for the virus Covid-19. She took to Instagram to inform her fans and followers of the news. Shirodkar received her Covid-19 vaccination in Dubai this year.

In her recent Instagram post, Shirodkar revealed that she has not only tested positive for the novel coronavirus but is currently under home quarantine. She urged everyone to stay safe and get their dose of vaccinations.

Shirodkar wrote, “COVID POSITIVE !!! #day4 Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules your Government knows what is best for you. Lots of love # #maskon #staysafe (sic)."

Earlier in January, Shirodkar was vaccinated for Covid-19 in Dubai. She took to Instagram to share the same.

She wrote, "Vaccinated and safe !! The new normal .. here I come 2021 Thank you UAE (sic)."

The actress marked her film debut with the 1989 film 'Bhrashtachar'. She went on to star in films like 'Hum', 'Kishen Kanhaiya' (1990) and 'Trinetra' (1991). For her performance in the 'Khuda Gawah', she was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her last Hindi film was 'Gaja Gamini'.