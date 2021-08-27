Shilpa Shetty’s Note on ‘Making Mistakes’ Goes Viral

August 27, 2021
Actor Shilpa Shetty shared an excerpt on making mistakes, from a book and she shared a sticker on her post which said, ‘Made a mistake, but it’s okay”.

On Thursday night, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a cryptic post around ‘making mistakes,” and users on social media are discussing whether the actor’s latest post has any connection to her current situation, which has seen the 49-year-old actor’s name in the news for all the wrong reasons, ever since her husband, Raj Kundra’s arrest, last month.

Taking to Instagram, Shetty posted a photo of a book excerpt,  via Insta stories. The excerpt was a quote  by Hollywood actor, Sophia Loren.

“Mistakes are the part of the dues one pays for a full life." Further talking about mistakes, the passage read, "We can't make our lives interesting without making a few mistakes here and there. We hope that they won't be dangerous mistakes or mistakes that hurt other people. But there will be mistakes." "We can see our mistakes as things we'd like to forget or as our most interesting, challenging and stimulating experiences. Not because of the mistakes themselves but because of what we learned from them. I'm going to make mistakes, I will forgive myself and learn from them,” the excerpt read.

Shetty pasted a sticker on the story which read “Made a mistake, but it’s okay”.

For the uninitiated, Kundra was arrested on July 19 by the property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch, in connection to a case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic content. A few days later, the actor and her mother, were sent a notice by the UP police in connection with a case of fraud against the mother-daughter duo.

