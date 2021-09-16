Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Shilpa Shetty On Raj Kundra's Porn Racket: I Was Too Busy With My Own Work To Be Aware Of What He Was Upto

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has finally spoken up about the ongoing investigation on her husband Raj Kundra's alleged involvement in a porn racket.

Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra | Instagram

2021-09-16
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 4:36 pm

Actress Shilpa Shetty received the shock of her life when she found out that her husband Raj Kundra was being embroiled in a porn racket. The controversy has been going on for the past month or so, and people from all around the world have been taking keen notice of what’s happening and what’s not in the case.

Shetty has finally spoken up about the entire matter in a statement, which is a part of a 1400-page charge sheet filed by the Mumbai police. As per Indian Express, she has said, “Kundra started Viaan industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to.”

Shetty has been keeping a low profile since the time the arrest happened. However, she recently started going back to the shoots of the reality show she is a part of.

