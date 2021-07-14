Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has come a long way in life. In a conversation with Outlook, she talks about her comeback with 'Hungama 2', working with Paresh Rawal and why she believes that yoga has the power to align one’s mind, body and soul. Excerpts from the interview:

You are making a comeback after 14 years! How did it feel to be in front of the camera after such a long time?

I am feeling glad that I am back. It has been fourteen years that I was away from acting. It was a self-imposed sabbatical. I would have loved to make this come back on the big screen [earlier]. But this is the best that could have happened. To be a part of this comic caper, directed by Priyadarshan and to be performing alongside great actors like Paresh Rawal was a big opportunity for me. I am also excited that my son is going to watch this film and since it’s a family entertainer I don’t mind him watching this film.

Hungama is one of the most popular comedy movies. The sequel is making a comeback after 18 years. How did you prepare yourself for the role?

Priyadarshan doesn’t like too much preparation. It was fantastic working with him. I am part of a franchise where the actors are the same barring Meezan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash and me. Priyadarshan just likes to go with a flow and be natural. ‘Hungama’ is an iconic film. ‘Hungama 2’ has a new plot and I am sure the people will like it. In the film I am married to Paresh Rawal and it’s a kind of a funny relationship that we share. He is just insecure about his hot wife.

How do you now see the entire trend of movies releasing on OTT platforms?

It is amazing to see how the whole scenario has changed. I am happy that more people will get to see it. I am not nervous because now box office doesn’t matter. On digital platforms, content is king and ‘Hungama 2’ has great content. It is a comedy which I feel is the need of the hour.

How do you manage to look so fit even after so many years?

I make sure that I lead a healthy lifestyle and looking good and staying fit is just an add-on. Yoga makes you feel more sorted and it kind of keeps you in control of your life. And when your mind is in control, you are in control of other things in life. I live yoga now. Yoga aligns your mind, body and soul.

