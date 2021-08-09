August 09, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Shilpa Shetty And Mother Sunanda Shetty Booked For Fraud

Shilpa Shetty And Mother Sunanda Shetty Booked For Fraud

According to reports actor Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty have been booked for fraud in Lucknow.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:35 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Shilpa Shetty And Mother Sunanda Shetty Booked For Fraud
Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty have been booked for fraud.
Source: Instagram
Shilpa Shetty And Mother Sunanda Shetty Booked For Fraud
outlookindia.com
2021-08-09T17:35:00+05:30

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty have been named in an alleged case of fraud in Uttar Pradesh. According to a report in Zee News, the investigation officer in this case from Lucknow Police has left for Mumbai and will be questionioning Shetty and her mother in a fraud case relating to the “name of a wellness centre.”

According to the two FIRs that have been registered at Hazratganj and Vibhuti Khand police stations in Lucknow, it is alleged that Shetty and her mother took money, in crores,  from two people in the name of opening a branch of the wellness centre in UP’s capital. 

Shetty owns the ‘Iosis Wellness Centre’ and she is the Chairman of the company, while her mother is the Director of the company.

Jyotsna Chauhan, resident of Omaxe Heights, filed a complaint at Vibhuti Khand police station and Rohit Veer Singh at Hazratganj police station for being allegedly cheated.

The report suggests that the police has now intensified the investigation in both the cases and have also sent notices to Shilpa Shetty and her mother.

DCP (East) Sanjeev Suman confirmed that the investigation officer in this case, will be leaving for Mumbai on Monday to question Shetty and her mother.  

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Kiara Advani On Playing Dimple Cheema In 'Shershaah': I Found Her Very Inspiring

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Shilpa Shetty Mumbai Lucknow Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos