Shilpa Shetty And Mother Sunanda Shetty Booked For Fraud

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty have been named in an alleged case of fraud in Uttar Pradesh. According to a report in Zee News, the investigation officer in this case from Lucknow Police has left for Mumbai and will be questionioning Shetty and her mother in a fraud case relating to the “name of a wellness centre.”



According to the two FIRs that have been registered at Hazratganj and Vibhuti Khand police stations in Lucknow, it is alleged that Shetty and her mother took money, in crores, from two people in the name of opening a branch of the wellness centre in UP’s capital.

Shetty owns the ‘Iosis Wellness Centre’ and she is the Chairman of the company, while her mother is the Director of the company.

Jyotsna Chauhan, resident of Omaxe Heights, filed a complaint at Vibhuti Khand police station and Rohit Veer Singh at Hazratganj police station for being allegedly cheated.

The report suggests that the police has now intensified the investigation in both the cases and have also sent notices to Shilpa Shetty and her mother.



DCP (East) Sanjeev Suman confirmed that the investigation officer in this case, will be leaving for Mumbai on Monday to question Shetty and her mother.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine