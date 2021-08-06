Sherlyn Chopra Summoned By The Mumbai Crime Branch

The property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has summoned actor Sherlyn Chopra, in connection with ongoing case of production and distribution of pornographic content, for which Raj Kundra was also arrested and is currently under judicial custody.

Chopra had recently revealed that she had filed a FIR against Kundra earlier this year for sexual misconduct in 2019.

Kundra was arrested on July 19 and send to judicial custody for two by the Bombay High Court on July 27 in the ongoing case of alleaged creation of pornographic content and selling them through some apps.

On Thursday (August 4), a Mumbai court ruled that it will hear Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe’s appeal challenging their arrest on August 10.

According to reports around 68 pornographic videos and a film script of sexual content on Kundra’s laptop during the investigation. Four out of the eleven arrested in the case so far have decided to become witnesses against Kundra and his associates in the case.

He has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

