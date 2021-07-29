Raj Kundra Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Sherlyn Chopra

Model-actor Sherlyn Chopra has accused businessman Raj Kundra, who is currently under judicial custody, of sexual misconduct in 2019. The actor has said that Kundra “kept kissing her” even though she was resisting.

According to a report in Times of India, the 37-year-old was summoned by the Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch in relation to the ongoing case on production and distribution of porn films.

In April this year, Chopra had also issued an FIR against Kundra. He was charged under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code r/w Section 384, 415, 420, 504 and 506, 354 (a) (b) (d), 509, of Indian Penal Code, 67, 67 (A), of Information Technology Act 2008, Sections 3 and 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986.

In her complaint, Chopra said that Kundra had come unannounced to her residence, after the two had a heated discussion over some business meeting. Kundra told her that his relationship with his wife actor Shilpa Shetty was complicated. However, Chopra told Kundra that she didn’t want to mix business with pleasure.

He then started kissing her, according to Chopra, who kept resisting it. In her complaint she recalled pushing him away, running to the washroom and crying because she was scared.

Yesterday, fresh FIRs were filed by the Crime Branch on the back of complaints filed by two unknown actors, who claimed to have been threatened and bullied into shooting for porn movies by actor Gehana Vasisth, Roma Khan and Tanveer Hashmi. In their complaint, the two women also claimed that the videos were later sold to apps owned by Kundra or his associates.

Kundra was arrested for the first time on July 19. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on July 27.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine