Actor Sherlyn Chopra has revealed that she thought she was getting a big break when she first met Raj Kundra. The businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty is currently under judicial custody after being arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection to a case of producing and distributing pornographic content.

In a TV interview, Chopra claimed that Kundra made her do ‘wrong things’, including making her believe that semi-nude and porn is casual.

"Raj Kundra was my mentor. He had misguided me, saying whatever I was shooting was for glamour. He even told me that Shilpa Shetty likes my videos and photos. Raj Kundra made me believe that semi-nude and porn is casual, everyone does it and so should I,” she said during the interview.

Furthermore, Sherlyn also claimed that Raj told her about Shilpa liking her video.

“Raj Kundra kept telling me that Shilpa Shetty liked my videos and photos. This gave me more motivation to work on such videos. When you are motivated by people like Shilpa Shetty, you don’t understand what’s right and wrong. When I was praised for making such videos, it gave me a push to do more,” she added.

Kundra was arrested on July 19 and the Bombay High Cort had sent him to judicial custody for 14 days on July 27.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

