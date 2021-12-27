Shehnaaz Gill's Father Shot At; Escapes Unscathed

Singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill's father Santhok Singh alias Sukh, was allegedly shot by unidentified armed men near Jandiala Guru area late Saturday evening. Sukh Gill is the father of Shehnaaz Gill, a Punjabi film actor and a former contestant of 'Big Boss 13'.

Sukh was travelling from Amritsar to Beas when the incident occurred. He had stopped at a dhaba in Jandiala Guru to answer the call of nature. He claimed in his police statement that his gunmen wanted to use the restroom, so he pulled over near the Gurdaspuria dhaba.

He claimed that two bikers approached his car and fired at him. His car was hit by four gunshots. He claimed the accused fled after hearing gunshots and his gunmen hurled bricks at them. He immediately alerted the Jandiala Guru police, who dispatched a team of officers to the scene.

He claimed that despite the fact that the police were notified of the incident in a timely manner, no case had been filed.

The police recovered four empty shells from the scene, according to Harpreet Singh, Station House Officer, Jandiala Guru police station.

“Following a preliminary probe, the matter was found to be suspicious and therefore further investigation was under progress,” he said. He said recently his security was withdrawn as there were several criminal cases registered against him. He said the police were probing the matter and working on different theories and appropriate action would be taken.