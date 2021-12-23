Shefali Shah To Play Surgeon In Upcoming Medical Drama 'Human'

'Human,' a Disney+ Hotstar medical drama series starring Shefali Shah and an ensemble cast, will explore the drama and tensions experienced by medical workers.

Shah's surgeon character speaks about crime in the teaser. The series examines these occurrences through the eyes of medical staff.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the teaser on their social media, take a look:

The series has been written by Mozez Singh and Ishani Bannerjee.

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, talking about the series, producer and co-director Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, “Human, I had worked on this subject as a film script for 3 years and then I felt that this subject is too vast to be encapsulated in a film script which is only going to be 2-2.5 hours and that's when I approached Mozez Singh and gave him the script. He read it and found it interesting. Mozez Singh got Ishani Banerjee on board, followed by Stuti Nair and Aasif Moyal and they started writing this particular show."

"We wanted to make the series to rightfully represent the medical world and also wanted to portray the personal relationships and conflicts of the characters to offer a wholesome presentation of this world. We are confident and hopeful that viewers will be intrigued by this story," he added.

Kirti Kulhari, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, and Vishal Jethwa are among the ensemble cast members of the show. The series' filming concluded in November, and the trailer is likely to be released soon.

Shefali Shah is also a part of Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' and Junglee Pictures' 'Doctor G,' in which she co-stars with Ayushmann Khurrana. In addition, the actress will reprise her Emmy-winning Netflix series 'Delhi Crime' for a second season.