Shefali Jariwala Donates Blankets And Replenishes Communal Refrigerators On Her Birthday

Actress Shefali Jariwala, more popularly known as the ‘Kanta Laga’ girl, turned a year older today. Keeping in mind that all of humanity is going through a pandemic, the actress has decided to just have a small celebration with her family at home, and go out and donate as much as possible to people in need.

“I've decided to donate my birthday this year. I want to earn the love and blessings that come with it. Helping others is the best way to obtain happiness. And I consider myself really lucky to be able to contribute to society. I'll be handing out blankets and replenishing communal refrigerators,” says Jariwala.

It’s not the first time that she has decided to go out and help out people on her birthday. Even last year she went out and donated blood for people in need. “My concept of need has shifted substantially since the pandemic began two years ago. In fact, I hardly ever use the term. I consider myself extremely lucky to be in a position to help others. Random acts of kindness and helping those in need brings me happiness. I donated blood last year and plan to continue to do so. Knowing that I can save a life, bring a smile to a child's face, and gain blessings from those I can serve fills me with joy,” Jariwala adds.

Talking about the quiet celebration, she concludes by saying, “I’m very sure my friends and family have planned something for me, and I will be able to celebrate with a full heart, knowing that I have done my bit.”

Jariwala had become a household name when she did the ‘Kanta Laga’ song almost 20 years back. She made an entire generation groove to the tunes of the song, which sort of began a cult of remixing old songs. She once again gained the limelight when she entered the ‘Bigg Boss’ house in its thirteenth season. She has since then focussed on her humanitarian work and used her popularity for the betterment of people.