Shah Rukh Khan To Fly To Spain In December To Resume Shooting For 'Pathan'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to head to Spain for his much-awaited project 'Pathan.'

Khan had cancelled all his professional commitments after his son Aryan Khan was arrested during a drugs bust on a cruise. He walked out of the Arthur Road jail on October 30 after Bombay High Court granted him bail. Reportedly, the actor is now much relieved after Aryan Khan got bail. He has decided to spend some time with family before diving into work again.

According to a report in News18, the actor has given a primary go-ahead for the Spain schedule of 'Pathan', which, if everything goes according to the plan, is expected to begin by early next month.

The report further states that there are some unseen locales of Spain that have been finalised for the shoot and the team will be shooting two romantic songs including the lead pair SRK and actress Deepika Padukone.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, actor John Abraham, who plays an antagonist, is also going to be a part of the shoot. The entire unit is currently prepping for the schedule.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Atlee's next. Amid Aryan Khan's arrest, SRK's body double Prashant Walde had reportedly stepped in for the shooting schedule that was taking place at Cumballa Hill's BD Petit Parsee General Hospital in South Mumbai.