Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat aKa ShaRa Make Their Romance Instagram Official!

Social media went into an overdrive, after Raqesh Bapa, via Instagram story, cofirmed that he is romantically seeing actress Shamita Shetty on Friday night.

Bapat posted a picture of the two holding hands, while the two went to popular Mumbai restaurant, Bastian, On Friday night. “U & I #Shara,” he captioned the photo followed by a heart emoji, seemingly confirming the romance.

Following their date, the two were clicked by Mumbai paparazzi, in each other’s arms, leading many fans, who wanted them to romantically see each other after the show was over, take to social media congratulate the couple.

There is no perfection, only beautiful versions of brokenness #ShaRa — Junaug (@Junaug3) September 25, 2021

Time and Again they are Proving 40 is the new 20 Do they look like they are in their 40's..Definitely not! They are the most Good looking couple in the History of Bigg Boss #ShaRa pic.twitter.com/XxCkmR5eDC — Kiruthika (@Kiruthi32139067) September 24, 2021

During the final few episodes on the show, Shamita Shetty had confessed her love for Raqesh Bapat, who in the same episode was confronted by Karan Johar, for many things, including the confusion around his relationship with Shamita, then.

“First of all, what I’m doing here in terms of (showing) my feelings towards him, I’m literally pushing myself out of my comfort zone because doing all this in front of the cameras is alien to me. But I genuinely like him,” she had told Karan Johar then.