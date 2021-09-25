Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat aKa ShaRa Make Their Romance Instagram Official!

Raqesh Bapat, who met Shamita Shetty on ‘Bigg Boss OTT' confirmed the relationship, after he shared a picture of the two holding hands, during their romantic dinner in a posh Mumbai restaurant

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty went out for a romantic dinner date on Friday night in Mumbai. | Source: Instagram/Twitter

2021-09-25T10:02:44+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 10:02 am

Social media went into an overdrive, after Raqesh Bapa, via Instagram story, cofirmed that he is romantically seeing actress Shamita Shetty on Friday night.

Bapat posted a picture of the two holding hands, while the two went to popular Mumbai restaurant, Bastian, On Friday night. “U & I #Shara,” he captioned the photo followed by a heart emoji, seemingly confirming the romance.

Following their date, the two were clicked by Mumbai paparazzi, in each other’s arms, leading many fans, who wanted them to romantically see each other after the show was over, take to social media congratulate the couple. 

During the final few episodes on the show, Shamita Shetty had confessed her love for Raqesh Bapat, who in the same episode was confronted by Karan Johar, for many things, including the confusion around his relationship with Shamita, then.

“First of all, what I’m doing here in terms of (showing) my feelings towards him, I’m literally pushing myself out of my comfort zone because doing all this in front of the cameras is alien to me. But I genuinely like him,” she had told Karan Johar then.

