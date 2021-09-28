Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor Would ‘Love To Work With’ Samantha Prabhu

Shahid Kapoor was asked by fan on Twitter about his thoughts on Samantha Prabhu’s performance in ‘The Family Man 2’.

Shahid Kapoor Would ‘Love To Work With’ Samantha Prabhu
Shahid Kapoor was asked by fan on Twitter about his thoughts on Samantha Prabhu’s performance in ‘The Family Man 2’. | Source: Instagram

Trending

Shahid Kapoor Would ‘Love To Work With’ Samantha Prabhu
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T11:09:52+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 11:09 am

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has expressed his desire to work with popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, after watching her performance in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Family Man’.

During a question-and-answer session with his fans on Twitter, Shahid Kapoor, while replying to a fan who asked the actor for his comments on ‘The Family Man 2’, and especially Samantha’s role in the series, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her some time.”

‘Family Man’ marked Samantha’s foray into the world of Hindi cinema with directorial Raj & DK's web series. While the action drama garnered a phenomenal response for the first season, Samantha stole the show of the second season with her outstanding performance. Not just audiences, even celebrities from the industry are surprised with her performance. She also won the Best Performance in Female (Series) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. 

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is working with The Family Man series director Raj & DK on a new web series, co-starring Raashii Khanna, Regina Cassandra and Vijay Sethupathi. The yet-to-be-titled web series is a thriller-comedy that will stream on Amazon Prime Video. He also announced the release date of his film 'Jersey' on Sunday. The film will release on December 31, 2021.

Samantha, who played a negative role in the web series, is gearing up for the release of her next film 'Shaakuntalam'.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shahid Kapoor Samantha Prabhu Mumbai Bollywood Amazon Prime Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty To Join 'Bigg Boss 15'?

Rhea Chakraborty To Join 'Bigg Boss 15'?

R. Kelly Found Guilty On All Counts In Sex Trafficking Trial

‘I Chose Me’; Anusha Dandekar On Her Break-Up With Karan Kundra

Bond Producer Says New James Bond Won’t Be Revealed Before 2022

Javed Akhtar Issued Show-Cause Notice By Thane Court After RSS-Taliban Remarks

Watch: The Weeknd’s Emotional Speech After Receiving The Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award Goes Viral!

Tiger Shroff Is In London, For Not One, But Two Projects: Details Inside!

There Was A Time When I Didn’t Worry About Content: Ekta Kapoor

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from Art & Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow: Kissing Robert Downey Jr In ‘Iron Man’ Was Like Kissing My Brother

Gwyneth Paltrow: Kissing Robert Downey Jr In ‘Iron Man’ Was Like Kissing My Brother

‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ Actress Anushka Ranjan Debuts As Creative Producer With Tips

‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ Actress Anushka Ranjan Debuts As Creative Producer With Tips

Vikrant Massey And Radhika Apte Starrer ‘Forensic’ Hire Local Artistes From Uttarakhand For The Film

Vikrant Massey And Radhika Apte Starrer ‘Forensic’ Hire Local Artistes From Uttarakhand For The Film

Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Gained 20 Kgs For ‘Thalaivii’ And Lost Is In Six Months

Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Gained 20 Kgs For ‘Thalaivii’ And Lost Is In Six Months

Read More from Outlook

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Sarath Guttikunda / From every known science and engineering angle, the concept of vacuuming air in the open is not a practical solution.

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

Tabeenah Anjum / Unlike Punjab, in Rajasthan the things seem to go on a slower pace and the stalemate in the party's state unit will continue for some time.

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With SRH In IPL?

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With SRH In IPL?

David Warner was dropped from SRH’s playing XI against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The former SRH skipper stayed in his hotel room in Dubai.

Among 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations In Pak, 5 Terror Groups India Centric: Report

Among 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations In Pak, 5 Terror Groups India Centric: Report

Outlook Web Desk / According to latest Congressional Research Service report, among the foreign terror groups in Pakistan, five groups including LeT and Jaish are India centric.

Advertisement