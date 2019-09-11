'Seven Years Imprisonment...': Maharashtra Police 'Warns' Farhan, Priyanka Against 'Heist'

﻿
What caught the eye of Maharashtra Police was a dialogue in 'The Sky Is Pink', where Priyanka's character tells Farhan's that they would rob a bank as soon as their daughter Aisha gets better.

IANS 11 September 2019
Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in a still from "The Sky is Pink".
outlookindia.com
2019-09-11T17:47:44+0530

The Maharashtra Police have given actors Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar a warning for a scene in their upcoming film "The Sky Is Pink".

The trailer of "The Sky Is Pink" was unveiled on Monday and what caught the eye of Maharashtra Police was a dialogue in the film, where Priyanka's character tells Farhan's that they would rob a bank as soon as their daughter Aisha gets better.

A tweet from the Maharashtra Police read: "Seven years imprisonment with fine under IPC Section 393."

Priyanka replied: "Oops, caught red handed? time to activate Plan B"

Farhan then joked saying: "Never planning a heists on camera again."

Replying to Farhan's tweet, a post from the Maharashtra Police read: "A heist planned anywhere shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend upto ten years and shall also be liable to fine, under Section 399 The best plan is always not to have such plans in 'real' life. #ReelvsReal."

The trailer currently has over 16,994,608 views on Youtube. "The Sky Is Pink" is a love story of a couple, who lose their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immune disease. It also stars Zaira Wasim.

Farhan tweeted: "Thank you for the crazy love you're showing the trailer of our film 'The Sky Is Pink'... big big hug."

 

