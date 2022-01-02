Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kalyaan Dhev's 'Super Machi' Joins List Of Sankranth Releases

The film will be competing on theatres with 'Radhe Shyam', 'Bangarraju', 'Rowdy Boys' amongst others.

Kalyaan Dhev's 'Super Machi' Joins List Of Sankranth Releases
Actor Kalyaav Dhev will next be seen in 'Super Machi'. | Instagram/Kalyaan_dhev

Trending

Kalyaan Dhev's 'Super Machi' Joins List Of Sankranth Releases
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T13:58:52+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 1:58 pm

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev, who will next be seen in director Puli Vasu's Telugu film 'Super Machi', announced the release date of the film. The movie will hit theatres on January 14. The film will also see Kannada actress Rachita Ram as the female protagonist.

This year, the auspicious day of Sankranth, will again see multiple releases. While big budget Prabhas starrer 'Radhe Shyam' is scheduled to release on January 14, other films like Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna's 'Bangarraju', 'Rowdy Boys', 'DJ Tillu', 'Hero' and '7 Days 6 Nights'.

The makers announced the worldwide release of the film for Sankranthi, marking an auspicious day to reach theatres. To make the announcement, they makers of the film released a new poster where both Dhev and Rachita are seen in stylish avatars, looking jubilant here in black outfits.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The film’s teaser, which that was released near Diwali, was received positively by the audience. The film is touted to be a wholesome entertainer. Bankrolled by Rizwan under the banner Rizwan Entertainments, the film's music is being given by S Thaman.

The film also stars Naresh VK, Rajendra Prasad, Posani Krishna Murali, Pragathi, Ajay, Mahesh and Shariff, Satya in pivotal roles.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Hyderabad Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Poetry | Weekend Musings

Poetry | Weekend Musings

Kajal Aggarwal's Husband Gautam Kitchlu Confirms Her Pregnancy

Vijay Varma Feels That 'Darlings' Will Make Audience Challenge Their Judgement Of People

Mohit Raina Surprises Fans With Wedding Announcement

From Satyadev to Shalini Pandey: The Big Tollywood-Bollywood Crossover

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Gets Postponed Due To Rising Covid 19 Cases

See Pics: Karishma Tanna Shares Snaps With Fiance Varun Bangera

In Pics: Salman Khan Rings In New Year With Iulia Vantur, Close Friends

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Fans Drool Over Hrithik Roshan’s Shirtless Selfie From Maldives; Call Him 'Hottest Hunk'

Fans Drool Over Hrithik Roshan’s Shirtless Selfie From Maldives; Call Him 'Hottest Hunk'

Book Review | The Sahils Of Queer Street

Book Review | The Sahils Of Queer Street

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I See A Lot Of Fakeness In Bollywood Parties

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I See A Lot Of Fakeness In Bollywood Parties

Sivakarthikeyan To Make His Tollywood Debut With Director Anudeep KV's Next

Sivakarthikeyan To Make His Tollywood Debut With Director Anudeep KV's Next

Read More from Outlook

The Good Earth: Resilient And Resourceful

The Good Earth: Resilient And Resourceful

Pico Iyer / Our planet remains inexhaustible, as inexhaustible as our capacity for instruction and exp­loration.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Outlook Web Bureau / Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement on December 24 ending an 18-year long career. He finished with 711 wickets across formats from 367 international games for India.

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement