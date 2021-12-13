Case Filed Against Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' For Samantha's Dance Number

Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa' has been making a lot of noise since the day the trailer was released. The action-thriller is to release on 17 December 2021.

Fans file complaints on the actress' dance video in the film | Instagram/@mana_celebrity_official

2021-12-13T18:08:47+05:30
Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 6:08 pm

'Pushpa,' starring Allu Arjun, will be released in numerous South Indian languages on Friday, December 17th, and the film's promotion has already begun in style. The makers of the item song "Oo Solriya" in Tamil and "Oo Antava" in Telugu have released a video for the song, which features Samantha in a special cameo. A men's association has filed a complaint against Samantha's dancing performance in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa.'

They have apparently launched a lawsuit against the song for using its lyrics to portray men as lusty. They have requested that the song be banned in an Andhra Pradesh court, but the case has yet to be resolved.

The picture was embroiled in controversy shortly before its release, thus this has created a buzz in the business. Samantha has made a cameo appearance in the Devi Sri Prasad-composed item song, with Viveka and Chandrabose writing the Tamil and Telugu lyrics, respectively.

Sukumar's film 'Pushpa' stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the key roles, and it will be released in two parts. Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media are producing the film, which will be distributed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

'Pushpa' releases on 17 December 2021.

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

