Case Filed Against Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' For Samantha's Dance Number

'Pushpa,' starring Allu Arjun, will be released in numerous South Indian languages on Friday, December 17th, and the film's promotion has already begun in style. The makers of the item song "Oo Solriya" in Tamil and "Oo Antava" in Telugu have released a video for the song, which features Samantha in a special cameo. A men's association has filed a complaint against Samantha's dancing performance in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa.'

They have apparently launched a lawsuit against the song for using its lyrics to portray men as lusty. They have requested that the song be banned in an Andhra Pradesh court, but the case has yet to be resolved.

The picture was embroiled in controversy shortly before its release, thus this has created a buzz in the business. Samantha has made a cameo appearance in the Devi Sri Prasad-composed item song, with Viveka and Chandrabose writing the Tamil and Telugu lyrics, respectively.

Sukumar's film 'Pushpa' stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the key roles, and it will be released in two parts. Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media are producing the film, which will be distributed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

'Pushpa' releases on 17 December 2021.