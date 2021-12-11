Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's First Ever Dance Number, 'Oo Antava' From 'Pushpa' Released

The long-awaited single from 'Pushpa', titled ‘Oo Antava’, which features actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a cameo role was unveiled on December 10.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's First Ever Dance Number, 'Oo Antava' From 'Pushpa' Released
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. | Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl

Trending

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's First Ever Dance Number, 'Oo Antava' From 'Pushpa' Released
outlookindia.com
2021-12-11T17:36:08+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 5:36 pm

On December 10, film 'Pushpa' released it's  long-awaited single, which includes a cameo appearance by actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu . Singer Indravathi Chauhan performs the song titled 'Oo Antava.' Chandrabose wrote the lyrics, and Devi Sri Prasad wrote the music. Prabhu's first special appearance in a song was announced earlier by the producers. In the dance number, Prabhu  will appear alongside actor Allu Arjun.

On November 16, Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner behind the upcoming action film 'Pushpa', which stars actress Rashmika Mandanna and actors Allu Arjun, and Fahadh Faasil, shared a poster thanking Prabhu for her cameo role in Pushpa's 'Oo Antava.'

 The poster read “Pushpa’s 5th song is special and we needed someone special! We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we’ve developed over time. We’re super excited to announce that Samantha garu is going to light up the screen with icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single. This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable (sic),” 

Prabhu also took to social media on the same day to announce that she had won her fifth filmfare award for her role as Raji in Amazon Prime Video's web series 'The Family Man', which also stars actor Manoj Bajpayee. She thanked the fans who voted for her, the filmmakers Raj and DK who directed 'The Family Man', her co-star Bajpayee, and the over-the-top platform Amazon Prime Video, among others.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

“My 5th black lady. Thank you to each and every one of you who voted for me. you made me the happiest girl today. Thankyou @rajanddk for just believing in me and for being such amazing human beings. Thankyou @primevideoin for backing great content and giving us actors opportunities to shine.

Thankyou @suparnverma for being my crazy energy ..you are so friekin amazingï¸ÂÂÂÂ. Thankyou @iamsumankumar for being by my side every step of the way.. I remember the first day you came home to narrate the scenes you wrote and how you so passionately spoke about Raji.. remember it like it was yesterday. Thankyou @bajpayee manoj sir for pushing me to bring my A game .. Actors like you bring out the best in your costars.. forever grateful,” Prabhu wrote while extending a note of gratitude to the entire team. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Samantha Prabhu Allu Arjun Mumbai India Actor/Actress Dance The Family Man Filmfare Awards Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson Talks About Her Newborn Son, Says He Is 'Making All the Fun Discoveries Like Feet'

Scarlett Johansson Talks About Her Newborn Son, Says He Is 'Making All the Fun Discoveries Like Feet'

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Teaser Shows Mads Mikkelsen As Gellert Grindelwald

Dhanush Opens On Working With Russo Brothers For 'The Gray Man'

'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant's Husband Riteish's EX-Wife Claims He Physically Abused Her

Drew Barrymore Gets Candid On Why She Quit Alcohol

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: SRK's Son Sought Exemption From Appearance Before NCB On These 10 Grounds

Rashami Desai's Ex-Boyfriend, Arhaan Khan, Receives Backlash After Calling Her A 'Sympathy Gainer'

Abhishek Kapoor On Sushant Singh Rajput: I Knew Sushant Was In Pain

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Long Way From Home

Long Way From Home

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal's Father Sham Kaushal Thanks Everyone For Blessing His Son And Bahu Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal's Father Sham Kaushal Thanks Everyone For Blessing His Son And Bahu Katrina Kaif

Watch: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Head Back To Mumbai After Wedding In A Chopper

Watch: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Head Back To Mumbai After Wedding In A Chopper

Taylor Swift Runs Into Copyright Lawsuit For ‘Shake It Off’

Taylor Swift Runs Into Copyright Lawsuit For ‘Shake It Off’

Amitabh Bachchan Compares His Instagram Fan Following With Virat Kohli

Amitabh Bachchan Compares His Instagram Fan Following With Virat Kohli

Read More from Outlook

Efforts To Clean Up Delhi’s Air Must Continue Through The Year Not Just During Winter

Efforts To Clean Up Delhi’s Air Must Continue Through The Year Not Just During Winter

Ashutosh Sharma / Delhi in winter is a nightmare come true for its residents. A gas chamber. A purgatory. A place where death comes slowly. One mouthful at a time.

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leadership has withdrawn the farmers' protests but will meet in New Delhi on December 15 to check developments on the promises made by the government.

Gabba Test: Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance

Gabba Test: Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins started his Australia captaincy reign with a facile nine-wicket win against England in the 1st Ashes Test.

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

Amborish Roychoudhury / The Sands of Time series will look at the forgotten superstars of silent cinema, the wild days of Amitabh in Kolkata before he came to Bombay and much more.

Advertisement