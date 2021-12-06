Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Samantha Akkineni Talks About Letting Go After Split With Naga Chaitanya

Ever since Samantha Akkineni’s separation from Naga Chaitanya, she is slowly and steadily trying to move on in life and keeps sharing cryptic posts about moving on and reinventing herself.

Samantha Akkineni talks about acceptance after split with Naga Chaitanya. | Instagram/ @samantharuthprabhuoffl

2021-12-06T13:34:02+05:30
Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 1:34 pm

Actor Samantha Akkineni has been sharing inspirational words on her social media accounts following her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The South superstar is gradually and methodically attempting to move on in real life. She has become quite active on social media and continues to share cryptic remarks about moving on and reinventing herself. Her most recent post was on accepting oneself. She shared the quote by American author Cheryl Strayed on her Instagram stories that read, “Most things will be okay eventually, but not everything will be. Sometimes you’ll put up a good fight and lose. Sometimes you’ll hold on really hard and realize there is no choice but to let go. Acceptance is a small, quiet room."

A screenshot of Samantha Akkineni's Instagram story

Recently, the actress shared a screenshot of her conversation with her mom Ninette Prabhu. Samantha has been sharing some motivating quotes with the hashtag #MyMommaSaid regularly on social media. “You don’t know the new me; I put back my pieces, differently. God bless you abundantly, my baby," her mom told Sam.

The actress became more spiritual after her separation from Naga Chaitanya and went on a Char Dham yatra with her best friend Shilpa Reddy. Recently, the actress in interaction with Elle magazine opened up about her spiritual journey and said, “It was everything I hoped it would be, and more. Something just changes in you forever. I feel God has given me just the right amount of strength to continue. I even started meditating during the lockdown."

Opening up about the trolls and social media hate that she was subjected post her split, Samantha Akkineni further said, “I don’t demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way."

