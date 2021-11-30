Salman Khan Hosts A Special Screening of 'Antim' For Underprivileged Children At Gaiety Galaxy

Salman Khan's latest film, 'Antim- The Final Truth', was released on November 26 and has been doing exceptionally well with fans and spectators. With a total collection of 21 crores on the fourth day of release, the film has grossed a significant commercial gain all over the world. Meanwhile, with the significant increase in footfalls with each passing day, Khan recently organised a special screening for impoverished children.

Khan, who is known among fans for his golden heart, hosted a special screening session for impoverished children at Gaiety Galaxy for his film 'Antim - The Final Truth.' It was a genuinely lucky time for them because they had never seen a movie in a theatre before and experienced the cinematic luxury of watching a film in a cinema hall. The kids had a gala time together and appreciated this new experience.

Khan recently also paid a visit to the world-famous Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and spent the day with admirers. As he posed for the camera, the actor can be seen trying his hand at the Charkha and scribbling something down.

'Antim : The Final Truth' stars Khan, Aayush Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mahima Makwana.

The film's story revolves around a farmer's son, who after witnessing his family's misery and suffering, rises to prominence as he begins his adventure as a gangster and spirals into a dark game of politics and power, while a stern cop begins pursuing his trail in an attempt to stop him before he becomes all-powerful in the city.