Monday, Dec 13, 2021
'Bigg Boss 15': Salman Khan Compliments Tejasswi Prakash; Calls Out Karan Kundra's False Possessiveness

"You have fallen for her, but you have never supported her. You've never protected her or taken a stand for her," said Salman Khan.

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash relationship was put under the scanner in last night's episode. | Instagram/@kk_karantejaswi

2021-12-13T16:42:58+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 4:42 pm

Salman Khan spent the whole of last night's episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' lecturing Karan Kundrra for not treating Tejasswi Prakash and his relationship with her properly.

The show's host began by criticising Kundrra for being insecure around the men Prakash is/was close to, which included Vishal Kotian, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhatt. He also questioned Kundrra about his failure to stop Umar Riaz from degrading Tejasswi Prakash. He questioned Kundrra about why he didn't express his possessiveness at the time.

Khan then presented examples of how Kundrra enjoys maintaining his friendships with everyone in the house, but he has an issue with Prakash feeling closer to Bhatt or Sehajpal. He inquired of Kundrra as to why Prakash feels the need to prove herself every night.

Kundrra was further blamed for calling Prakash immature if she has a problem with Shamita Shetty. Salman Khan pointed out Kundrra's double standards. He said, "You have fallen for her, but you have never supported her. You've never protected her or taken a stand for her."

Bhatt's view on Kundrra's nature outside the home and how different he is within the house was taken by Khan. Bhatt praised Kundrra and suggested that things might be different here due to the time and circumstances.

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Kundrra eventually began to explain himself. ", he explained "I am protective about her. I stand by her. I have never felt like this." But he went on to say that he and Prakash don't think the same way about housemates, which is why they fight.

After Prakash told him, 'Mein uski (Vishal's) pehli priority hun Shamita ke upar,' Khan exposed Riaz for stating, 'Yeda banke peda bechti hai.' Prakash was described as "two-faced" and "untrustworthy" by Rajiv. Khan questioned Kundrra about his inability to defend Prakash.

He asked Prakash, had someone said anything against Kundrra, would she have not said anything. She replied that no one dares to say anything against Kundrra in front of her. She also added that even if she overhears someone, she'd have ignored it.

She also forgave Rajiv or Riaz for saying things against her as she knows their hearts and intentions. This made Salman joke, "Teja tum isko (Karan) kuch sikhati kyun nahi." He added, "Kundrra saab jaag jao, win from here."

