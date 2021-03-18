March 18, 2021
Corona
Saina vs Saina – The Uncanny Resemblance!

The upcoming film 'Saina' directed by Amole Gupte traces the journey of ace Indian badminton champion, Saina Nehwal, who with her never-give-up attitude inspired billions across the globe.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 March 2021
Wearing the doyen of Indian badminton's cap was a huge challenge for Parineeti Chopra who headlines the film. However, with the best team at her disposal, Parineeti managed to not just act like Saina but also look like Saina in the biographical sports drama.

A recent still from the film featuring Parineeti Chopra in and as 'Saina' truly captures Saina Nehwal's intensity on the court. The actress bears an uncanny resemblance to the badminton champion from the shirt and sport shorts look, right down to every single accessory.

Apart from training in badminton with sports coaches and experts, Parineeti also learned Saina’s body language and worked closely with her team on looking every bit like the sport’s icon.

Parineeti's stylist and her hair and makeup artist studied Saina Nehwal's every look on and off the court, making sure no stone goes unturned in Parineeti Chopra's transformation as the badminton Olympian.

Saina produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar & Front Foot Pictures' Sujay Jairaj & Rasesh Shah releases on 26th March 2021.

