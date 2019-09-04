Saaho Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses A Huge Drop On Its First Tuesday

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho is minting huge numbers worldwide since day one of its release despite receiving mixed reviews. Directed by Sujeeth, the Hindi version of Saaho is setting a huge record with each passing day. The action-thriller took a fantastic start but started witnessing drop from Monday. Despite a huge drop of 45-60% on Monday and Tuesday respectively, Saaho has maintained its steady run. Released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, Saaho has set the box office on fire but Tuesday witnessed a drop of 60 percent.

On Tuesday, Saaho collected Rs 9 crore nett approx in Hindi version. This quite huge despite the drop, considering its Telugu film dubbed in Hindi. With Tuesday business, Saaho has done total business of Rs 101.75 crore nett approx in five days of its release in the Hindi version. Made on a hefty Rs 350 crore budget, the Prabhas starrer has successfully crossed Rs 100 crore mark in the Hindi language. The worldwide business of the film is Rs 350 crore Gross in just five days of its release.

Check out day-wise Saaho collection day 4:

Friday: Rs 25.25 crore nett

Saturday: Rs 24.50 crore nett

Sunday: Rs 29.25 crore nett

Monday: Rs 13.75 crore nett

Tuesday: Rs 9 crore nett

Total: Rs 101.75 crore nett

Saaho also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma.

