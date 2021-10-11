Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Ronit Roy Recalls Getting No Offers After Successful Film Debut

Actor Ronit Roy, who celebrates his birthday today, said that despite a dream debut, he kept waiting for calls for three months.

Ronit Roy celebrates his 56th birthday on October 11.

2021-10-11T16:45:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 4:45 pm

Actor Ronit Roy might be a household name now but there was a time when the actor waited for offers for months. Surprisingly, this lull in his career came right after he had a dream Bollywood debut with the film 'Jaan Tere Naam' in 1992.

As the actor turns 56, he recalled his journey so far and when things changed for him.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Roy said, "It (Jaan Tere Naam) was a silver jubilee. Those days, it meant 25 weeks in a theater. Now, it would mean a Rs 100-150 crore film. It is natural to get lot of offers, lot of films after a debut that ran so long in the theaters. Unfortunately, for me, I did not get even a single call for 3 months. I made wrong choices and ended up having no films for several years."

Things changed for the Roy when television came calling. His roles in Ekta Kapoor's shows brought him unparalleled acclaim, cementing his place in the film and television industry.

"It was in the early 2000s when I came back with Balaji Telefilms. And 2010, I came back to cinema with 'Udaan'. So, it’s been a journey. 2001 was a turning year for me. I starred in their show titled 'Kamal', then came 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. That was like big wave for television. I consider myself lucky to have caught it. Kasautii was a turning point in my career,” said Roy.

