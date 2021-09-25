Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Rohit Shetty Announces 'Sooryvanshi's Release On Diwali After CM Announces Reopening Of Theatres In Maharashtra

Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' will clash with Marvel's 'Eternals' on Diwali

Rohit Shetty Announces 'Sooryvanshi’s Release On Diwali After CM Announces Reopening Of Theatres In Maharashtra
Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar will release on Diwali

Rohit Shetty Announces 'Sooryvanshi’s Release On Diwali After CM Announces Reopening Of Theatres In Maharashtra
2021-09-25T17:29:32+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 5:29 pm

Shortly afterwards, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey announced that theaters will be reopened on Oct 22, filmmaker Rohit Shetty took to social media to announce that his upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’, will release on Diwali, this year.

 
 
 
Uddhav Thackrey’s Office had announced that cinemas will reopen across the state on Oct 22.

“Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has announced that cinemas and theaters in the state will be allowed to open after October 22 in compliance with health norms. Work is underway to prepare a detailed SOP in this regard and it will be announced soon,” the tweet read.

Earlier in the day, Rohit Shetty along with producer Jayantilal Gada met Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the reopening of the theatres across Maharashtra.  The meeting was held in Mumbai which was led by Dr. Jayantilal Gada and Rohit Shetty along with key theatre representatives and exhibitors today.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta feels the announcement made by Shetty will kickstart a domino effect and producers, will now line up to announce theatrical releases.

“It was long overdue. Every producer in the Hindi film industry was waiting for the announcement to be made regarding the reopening of the theatres. Now that it has, I see for the next few months, at least two movies releasing every Friday, following October 22,” he tells us.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi will clash with Marvel’s ‘Eternals’, which was already set for a Diwali release. ‘Eternals’ will release on 5th Nov in 5 Big Indian languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and is a BIG Diwali release. With Rohit Shetty's much awaited ‘Sooryavanshi’ also releasing during the festive period, looks like it's going to be a fantastic and fierce  time for cinema all over the country!

