Rise Of Omicron Cases Forces TV Celebs To Cancel Their Plans For The Holiday Season

The Christmas and New Year holiday season is just about here. People are just about to start their holiday season, and TV celebs are also not far behind. There is also the looming fear of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 which is spilling water on quite a number of holiday plans.

We talk to a few of the most popular TV stars and get to know what they would be up to this holiday season:

Aly Goni

Jasmin (Bhasin) and I were planning to go to London to celebrate Christmas and ring in the New Year, but because of the Omicron variant and rising number of cases, we canceled our plan three days back. Now we will be going to Dubai for New Year. Our very close friends live there so we will bring in the New Year with them. And as for Christmas, I will be here in Mumbai, and maybe we will have a small get-together with our friends here.

Nyrraa M Banerji

I haven't planned anything as yet for Christmas and New Year. The one thing that this pandemic taught me is to go with the flow, without much planning. But it will definitely be a working holiday season for me. I am busy with my work commitments and I don't think there can be a better feeling than to do what you are passionate about.

Vijayendra Kumeria

I am very much in Mumbai, at the most I will go somewhere near the city with very few friends. I don’t want to risk myself and my family by planning trips that involve air travel and exposure to large gatherings as I want to be safe. Though we are fully vaccinated still the risk of the new variant is there for sure, and I'd rather be safe than sorry.

Delnaaz Irani

I am not travelling anywhere, not because of the Omicron variant or Covid-19 cases rising. I am shooting for my upcoming show ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’, so it's going to be a completely working holiday season for me. In a daily soap, you need to give your 100 per cent and all your time and energy is invested in it, and my show will go on-air in January. So travelling for Christmas and New Year is going to be quite tough. However, if I get like a day off then Percy and I can probably go to some nice place for dinner.

Nishant Malkhani

I had the plan to travel on Christmas and New Year because I felt that the Corona scare is over now. I was planning to travel to either Maldives or Singapore, which had recently opened up, but now all the plans have been cancelled because of the Omicron variant, and anything can happen if you are travelling to a different country. Even in India, it's not safe to travel right now, so I will be in Mumbai for Christmas and New Year and will celebrate it with my close friends.