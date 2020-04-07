April 07, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Richa Chadha’s Message On Mental Health On World Health Day

Richa Chadha’s Message On Mental Health On World Health Day

On World Health Day, Richa Chadha share with her fans the importance of emotional health during uncertain times of a pandemic

Lachmi Deb Roy 07 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Richa Chadha’s Message On Mental Health On World Health Day
Instagram/@therichachadha
Richa Chadha’s Message On Mental Health On World Health Day
outlookindia.com
2020-04-07T17:22:52+0530

Richa Chadha has always spoken about the importance of Mental Health and on World Health Day, the actress finds it imperative to discuss its importance even as the world talks about building physical immunity. Ever since the country went into lockdown, almost every second person has been battling anxiety. Staying at home and in an emotionally unsure situation has pushed a lot of people towards depression.

At such a time, Chadha feels it’s necessary to discuss both physical and emotional health with equal seriousness. Even as news continues to be grim, and social media can be toxic, Richa feels it is important to cherish the little joys that otherwise go unnoticed. She makes it a point to reply to some unknown followers when she finds a sad message on their feed to check on them. The best way to stay emotionally afloat is to practice inner peace through meditation at such a time. Richa feels everyone should chart out their own way of staying positive.

Richa shared in her post where she mentions, “My brother took this photo for me. Like so many people, I had been waking up with anxiety in the first week of this lockdown. I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad. I’d worry about the migrant labour, daily wagers and the homeless people, have sleepless nights after looking at their images or watching the news. The thought of the crashing economy would make me so nervous. I felt, I could tap into the energy of the universe and it was so heavy.”

She further states, “So I made it a habit to get up and meditate every day and of course I am using comedy to alleviate stress all around.  Kyonki dist jaan hai toh jahaan hai!! Today is World Health Day and a lot of people will speak about coronavirus, as they should. But this #lockdown, social distancing, self-isolating is not going to be easy for our mental health. This virus has reminded us that no matter how ‘separate’ we think we are all connected, fragile, interdependent. I hope you are taking good care of the mind along with the body!”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Today is #WorldHealthDay ! . My brother took this photo for me... Like so many people, I had been waking up with ANXIETY in the first week of this lockdown... I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad âÂÂ¹ï¸ÂÂ I’d worry about the migrant labour, daily wagers and the homeless people, have sleepless nights after looking at their images or watching the news ðÂÂÂÂ­... The thought of the crashing economy would make me so nervous... I felt , I could tap into the energy of the universe and it was so heavy. . . So I made it a habit to get up and #meditate every day... and of course I am using comedy to alleviate stress all around... à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¯à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¿ à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤¤ à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ÂÂ à¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¹à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ÂÂ! Today is #WorldHealthday and a lot of people will speak about #coronavirus , as they should... But this #lockdown, #socialdistancing, #selfisolating is not going to be easy for our #MENTALHEALTH. Here are some practices that help me ... - GUIDED MEDITATION : https://youtu.be/4SmAqaCrCpU . . - GUIDED BREATHING PRACTICE : https://youtu.be/ tybOi4hjZFQ @iceman_hof . . - GUIDED MEDITATION TO HEAL THE BODY : https://youtu.be/s4vm_6Hs4vE , @drjoedispenza . This virus has reminded us that no matter how ‘separate’ we think we are, we are all connected, fragile, interdependent... I hope you are taking good care of the mind along with the body ! Love and prayers for each one. #WorldHealthDay #covidkindness #mentalhealth

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Apr 6, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

Next Story >>

'Jo Darr Gaya Samjho Woh Bachch Gaya': Salman Khan Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Lachmi Deb Roy COVID-19 Coronavirus Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos