Richa Chadha’s Message On Mental Health On World Health Day

Richa Chadha has always spoken about the importance of Mental Health and on World Health Day, the actress finds it imperative to discuss its importance even as the world talks about building physical immunity. Ever since the country went into lockdown, almost every second person has been battling anxiety. Staying at home and in an emotionally unsure situation has pushed a lot of people towards depression.

At such a time, Chadha feels it’s necessary to discuss both physical and emotional health with equal seriousness. Even as news continues to be grim, and social media can be toxic, Richa feels it is important to cherish the little joys that otherwise go unnoticed. She makes it a point to reply to some unknown followers when she finds a sad message on their feed to check on them. The best way to stay emotionally afloat is to practice inner peace through meditation at such a time. Richa feels everyone should chart out their own way of staying positive.

Richa shared in her post where she mentions, “My brother took this photo for me. Like so many people, I had been waking up with anxiety in the first week of this lockdown. I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad. I’d worry about the migrant labour, daily wagers and the homeless people, have sleepless nights after looking at their images or watching the news. The thought of the crashing economy would make me so nervous. I felt, I could tap into the energy of the universe and it was so heavy.”

She further states, “So I made it a habit to get up and meditate every day and of course I am using comedy to alleviate stress all around. Kyonki dist jaan hai toh jahaan hai!! Today is World Health Day and a lot of people will speak about coronavirus, as they should. But this #lockdown, social distancing, self-isolating is not going to be easy for our mental health. This virus has reminded us that no matter how ‘separate’ we think we are all connected, fragile, interdependent. I hope you are taking good care of the mind along with the body!”