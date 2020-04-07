Richa Chadha’s Message On Mental Health On World Health Day

Richa Chadha has always spoken about the importance of Mental Health and on World Health Day, the actress finds it imperative to discuss its importance even as the world talks about building physical immunity. Ever since the country went into lockdown, almost every second person has been battling anxiety. Staying at home and in an emotionally unsure situation has pushed a lot of people towards depression.
At such a time, Chadha feels it’s necessary to discuss both physical and emotional health with equal seriousness. Even as news continues to be grim, and social media can be toxic, Richa feels it is important to cherish the little joys that otherwise go unnoticed. She makes it a point to reply to some unknown followers when she finds a sad message on their feed to check on them. The best way to stay emotionally afloat is to practice inner peace through meditation at such a time. Richa feels everyone should chart out their own way of staying positive.
Richa shared in her post where she mentions, “My brother took this photo for me. Like so many people, I had been waking up with anxiety in the first week of this lockdown. I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad. I’d worry about the migrant labour, daily wagers and the homeless people, have sleepless nights after looking at their images or watching the news. The thought of the crashing economy would make me so nervous. I felt, I could tap into the energy of the universe and it was so heavy.”
She further states, “So I made it a habit to get up and meditate every day and of course I am using comedy to alleviate stress all around. Kyonki dist jaan hai toh jahaan hai!! Today is World Health Day and a lot of people will speak about coronavirus, as they should. But this #lockdown, social distancing, self-isolating is not going to be easy for our mental health. This virus has reminded us that no matter how ‘separate’ we think we are all connected, fragile, interdependent. I hope you are taking good care of the mind along with the body!”
View this post on Instagram
Today is #WorldHealthDay ! . My brother took this photo for me... Like so many people, I had been waking up with ANXIETY in the first week of this lockdown... I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad âÂÂ¹ï¸ÂÂ I’d worry about the migrant labour, daily wagers and the homeless people, have sleepless nights after looking at their images or watching the news ðÂÂÂÂ... The thought of the crashing economy would make me so nervous... I felt , I could tap into the energy of the universe and it was so heavy. . . So I made it a habit to get up and #meditate every day... and of course I am using comedy to alleviate stress all around... à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¯à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¿ à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤¤ à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ÂÂ à¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¹à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ÂÂ! Today is #WorldHealthday and a lot of people will speak about #coronavirus , as they should... But this #lockdown, #socialdistancing, #selfisolating is not going to be easy for our #MENTALHEALTH. Here are some practices that help me ... - GUIDED MEDITATION : https://youtu.be/4SmAqaCrCpU . . - GUIDED BREATHING PRACTICE : https://youtu.be/ tybOi4hjZFQ @iceman_hof . . - GUIDED MEDITATION TO HEAL THE BODY : https://youtu.be/s4vm_6Hs4vE , @drjoedispenza . This virus has reminded us that no matter how ‘separate’ we think we are, we are all connected, fragile, interdependent... I hope you are taking good care of the mind along with the body ! Love and prayers for each one. #WorldHealthDay #covidkindness #mentalhealth
Tablighi Jamaat, Venomous Macro-organisms And A Novel Virus Caught In Between
Jamia Professor, Suspended For 'Failing 15 Non-Muslim Students', Didn't Fail Even One
'Greatest Challenge': Raghuram Rajan Warns Govt Against Driving All COVID-19 Efforts From PM Office
'Chinese Virus Go Back': BJP's Telangana MLA Leads Protest March Against Coronavirus
Doctor's Diary: As Supply Of PPE Kits, Masks Falls Short, I Worry For Our Lives
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
India Needs A Sound Post-lockdown Strategy To Deal With Its After Effects. Here's What We Can Do
Tablighi Jamaat, Venomous Macro-organisms And A Novel Virus Caught In Between