Richa Chadha Shares The Simplest Things To Follow To Help Save Earth And Nature On World Earth Day!

The video by Richa Chadha on Earth Day was simple and easy to understand for her fans of all ages. Admittedly, she’s vegan because of the damage caused to the environment by large scale meat production. Here’s hoping everyone can take a cue and learn to make basic changes to their lifestyles, so that the benefits of nature we’re enjoying during this lockdown, can extend even when everyone gets back to work.

Chadha’s minute-long video explains simple tips and tricks to help save the earth. It’s not always about the larger things, small changes and differences can start at home. Her tips are easy to follow varying from making a small space to grow own basic produce like herbs at home or using recycled bottles of water instead of plastic or even avoid running tap water during brushing or segregating one’s home waste or using kitchen scraps as compost for plants.

Chadha says, “Made a video today for earth day. These things are simple enough even for a six-year-old but sometimes we tend to forget even the basics that can help contribute. While everyone is busy sharing videos and images of peacocks on roads, dolphins in the sea, clear blue skies. We shouldn’t forget that nature is healing and we must not get back to our old ways when the lockdown is relaxed.”

Recently, she was in the news for putting the lockdown period to good use. The actress disciplined herself to follow a strict routine, dividing her time between household chores, working out, reading and writing. For anyone who knows her, the actress has the gift of the gab and her script too takes on her inherent spunkiness. She was developing a few ideas for the past couple of months. But given her busy schedule, she was unable to make time to write in between her shoots. But ever since the lockdown was announced, the actress has been focussing on all things that are therapeutic for her and writing tops the list. She has been taking out a couple of hours every day to develop a script, with help from her writer friends.

Richa says, “It all started with penning down a few thoughts and that just soon became an interesting idea. Soon enough, it started looking like a concept I would like to develop. It’s a comedy, my favourite genre. The premise is hilarious. The fact that all our lives have come to a screeching halt has made me contemplate the fragility of human existence. I want to write something that focuses on why people should prioritize what’s necessary. Too often we are all so busy chasing things, that we forget to spare a thought for ourselves and what really matters to us. It has been bottled up within me for a long time and the entire lockdown phase has accelerated my creative side. I am just putting together the skeletal structure and will then start looking for a screenplay writer.”