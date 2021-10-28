Richa Chadha On Her Wedding With Ali Fazal: ‘I'm a Chadha.. I Want A Party’

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, whose wedding plans were indefinitely pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, have revealed that the couple is looking to get married in February or March, next year.

In a recent interview, the couple opened up about postponing their marriage since last year, and even joked how their decision to get married, has probably been jinxed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It's been a topsy turvy year for everybody and that's why our celebrations got stalled. But we're hoping in the new year. We were planning around the time of the second wave came, but again the second wave happened. So we couldn't,” said Fazal.

“Now, I'm starting to think the waves have something to do with our planning. Every time we start getting things together, call the planner and you know,” Chadha added.

Another reason behind the delay in marriage is wrapping up their work commitments, which Fazal hopes will be done by the end of this year. “And once things open up we jump into the work that we have pending. I suppose that's why (wedding is delayed). But we definitely have plans in Feb/March maybe,” he said.

The wedding ceremony, the couple inform, will be an intimate affair, yet confirm it will be a celebration. “I do want to celebrate love, the love between both of us as creators, artists, collaborators, an interfaith couple...whatever people say I don't care. I'm a Chadha.. I want a party,” she said.

