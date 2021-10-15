Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Rekha Bhardwaj Reveals How The Now-Viral Motivational Song 'Tureya Tureya' From 'Tabbar' Landed On Her Plate

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj has been trending on social media and YouTube for her latest motivational song 'Tureya Tureya' from the Sony LIV web show, 'Tabbar'. Here's how the song came about.

2021-10-15T12:29:27+05:30
Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 12:29 pm

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj, who is also the wife of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, has come up with her latest song ‘Tureya Tureya’ and it has slowly and steadily started climbing the popularity charts.  The song, which is a part of ‘Tabbar’, is garnering a great response from audiences on social media and YouTube alike.  

Talking about how the song came about to her, Bhardwaj says, “Sneha Khanwalkar sent me the song. She wanted me to sing it. She sent me the song in her voice. She had recorded a scratch version. Once I heard that and I decided that I could do it, she sent me another version with some more lyrics. We spoke about it, and that's how it began. Then we met in the studio where director Ajit Pal Singh was also there. Then we went ahead and recorded it.”  

The song has not just been sung by Bhardwaj but also features singer Daler Mehndi. Talking about him, she says, “I did not know actually that it (the song) is with him. I was told that there will be another episode where he would also be singing, but I did not have any clue about it. I did not meet him for this recording (also). But otherwise, I have met him when he comes to sing songs with Vishal (Bhardwaj).”  

The song has been doing well and being a motivational song, it’s catching up pretty soon with its fantastic lyrics. About that, Bhardwaj had recently said, “It’s been a privilege to sing ‘Turiya Turiya’, which is both powerful and soothing. ‘Tabbar’ is a fast-paced family thriller and the beautiful lyrics of the song resonate to the edgy plot of the show. The song reflects the myriad complexities that the characters encounter in the show and I am sure people would love it.”  

‘Tabbar’ stars Pavan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Gagan Arora and Paramvir Singh Cheema in the lead roles. 

