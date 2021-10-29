Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranvir Shorey: Thanks To OTT Indian Audiences Are Being Exposed To Global Cinema

Actor Ranvir Shorey has become a regular on OTT shows and has been getting some of the best reviews of his career. Talking to Outlook, he speaks up about this new-age digital format and lots more.

Ranvir Shorey: Thanks To OTT Indian Audiences Are Being Exposed To Global Cinema
Ranvir Shorey | instagram.com/ranvirshorey

Trending

Ranvir Shorey: Thanks To OTT Indian Audiences Are Being Exposed To Global Cinema
outlookindia.com
2021-10-29T14:47:57+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 2:47 pm

Actor Ranvir Shorey has been garnering a lot of praises for his surprise act in his latest web series ‘Tabbar’. He has been doing OTT shows for quite some time and has been coming up with some of the most fantastic characters.

In a candid chat with Outlook, Shorey talks about ‘Tabbar’, the rise of OTT in India, the changing scenario of the audiences over the years, shooting in the post-pandemic world, and lots more. Excerpts from the short conversation:

Your character was the surprise package in ‘Tabbar’…

I would like to not reveal too much. Let the audience enjoy it (Laughs). (Would just like to say that) I am playing a businessman who is joining politics in Punjab. He is a successful self-made businessman, who is turning politician and has his own family background. It's how fate entangles his life with the lead family of the story, played by Pavan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak, Gagan and Sahil. It's sort of like how their lives collide with each other.

Do you think with the rise of OTT, actors who were probably not getting enough work in films are finally getting their due?

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

I don't know much about 'due' and all because those are very complex questions (laughs). You can never have a clear answer for that. But definitely, (on OTT you've) different kinds of genres, different kinds of stories, different actors, different directors, different writers - all are getting opportunities.

With cinema changing over the years, do you feel even the Indian audience is evolving?

Yes, I think they are being exposed to cinema from all over the world, thanks to these streaming platforms. I feel that the new audience would be far more cinema literate than the earlier one. And hopefully, that will also bring a positive change in the films that are being made for theatre - the big films. Let us hope so.

Is it difficult to shoot in this ‘New Normal’?

I don't know about being difficult or not, but it is scary (as hell). As actors, you are the only ones who cannot wear masks. You are at the mercy of the other people, the rest of the crew, wearing masks (Laughs). So definitely it causes anxiety and some fear. But one has to learn to adapt and move on. Because this has been on for like 2 years now. A lot of good people have died because of this. A lot of lives have been destroyed. Children's education has taken a toll. So, I think even if we have to adapt to certain new norms of working, let's get on with it and move ahead now.

Now that things have started opening up, are there any post-pandemic activities that you are really looking forward to doing?

The first thing that I am dying to do right now is to go and watch ‘Dune’. I am dying to watch that film. Once I have watched ‘Dune’ in the theatres, which I am dying to watch, maybe after that, I might go on a holiday with my kid and my family maybe.

Tags

Prateek Sur Ranvir Shorey Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor OTT Platforms Over the Top (OTT) Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Emraan Hashmi: Reading Comparisons Of ‘Dybbuk’ To Popular Hollywood Flicks Really Makes Me Happy

Emraan Hashmi: Reading Comparisons Of ‘Dybbuk’ To Popular Hollywood Flicks Really Makes Me Happy

Halloween: TV Celebs Talk On What Character Or Person They Wish To Dress Up As

Urmila Matondkar Tests Positive For Covid-19

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: It’s Not A Rule That Masala Films Are Meant For Theatre Only And Not OTT

Katrina Kaif Punishes Salman Khan On ‘Bigg Boss 15’; Rohit Shetty Confirms ‘Dabangg’ Joining Cop Universe

Puneeth Rajkumar Funeral: Power Star Bestowed With Full State Honours In Presence Of CM Basavaraj Bommai

Sunday Poetry | 'The Briefcase' By Suryanshi Pandey

Aryan Khan Back Home After 22 Days In Mumbai Prison, Emotional Reunion At 'Mannat'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

England Crush Australia, Inch Closer To T20 World Cup Semifinals

England Crush Australia, Inch Closer To T20 World Cup Semifinals

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa To Tie The Knot In November

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa To Tie The Knot In November

Hariharan ‘Loved Working’ With His Son Akshay For Indo-Polish Film ‘No Means No’

Hariharan ‘Loved Working’ With His Son Akshay For Indo-Polish Film ‘No Means No’

Cricketer Rashid Khan Prays For Shehnaaz Gill After Her Tribute Video For Sidharth Shukla Goes Viral

Cricketer Rashid Khan Prays For Shehnaaz Gill After Her Tribute Video For Sidharth Shukla Goes Viral

‘Deserve Better Than Deceitful Life’; Anusha Dandekar’s Cryptic Post After Karan Kundrra’s Remarks On Their Relationship

‘Deserve Better Than Deceitful Life’; Anusha Dandekar’s Cryptic Post After Karan Kundrra’s Remarks On Their Relationship

Read More from Outlook

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

Naseer A Ganai / Migrant workers from Bihar drive Kashmir’s construction and agriculture needs. Their exodus after the recent targeted killings will hurt the labour-hungry state.

PM Modi To Hold Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts With Low Covid-19 Vaccine Coverage

PM Modi To Hold Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts With Low Covid-19 Vaccine Coverage

Outlook Web Desk / DMs of districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the vaccine will be part of the meeting on November 3.

AFG Vs NAM, T20 World Cup, Live: Namibia On Brink Of Folding Up

AFG Vs NAM, T20 World Cup, Live: Namibia On Brink Of Folding Up

Priya Nagi / Get here live cricket scores of T20 World Cup Super-12 match between Afghanistan vs Namibia. NAM are unbeaten so far.

Most Backward Communities With Us, BJP Will Be Wiped Out In UP: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Most Backward Communities With Us, BJP Will Be Wiped Out In UP: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Preetha Nair / In an interview with Outlook, the president of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) said that the BJP was 'afraid of Rajbhar'.

Advertisement