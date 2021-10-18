Ranveer Singh Wishes To Have A Baby Girl As Cute As Deepika Padukone

Actor Ranveer Singh launched his new game show, ‘The Big Picture’, this weekend. During the show, the actor introduced guests in his own stylish way. He spoke to them about their own lives. While talking to one of the contestants, he revealed a personal secret, which he hadn’t shared with anyone until then. He told the contestant and the viewers that he wished to have a baby girl just like his wife, actress Deepika Padukone.

Singh said, "Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gayi hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi (Deepika Padukone) itni cute baby thi na. Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon aur kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe toh bus meri life set ho jaye (As you know I am married and may have kids in the next 2-3 years. Your sister-in-law was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her, 'Give me a baby like this and my life will be set').” Have a look:

Singh got hitched to Padukone in November 2018. The couple first shared screen space in ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ and went on work together in films like ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’. They will also be seen next in ‘83’, where they play cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Dev onscreen. The film will release during Christmas in theatres all over.