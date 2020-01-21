Ranveer Singh Can’t Stop Gushing About Wife Deepika Padukone As She Bags The Crystal Award At WEF 2020

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been defining relationship goals ever since the two got together. Whether it is by turning cheerleaders for each other or just going gaga over each other’s style, Ranveer and Deepika paint a picture of how a couple should be and fans can’t stop gushing over the two. Recently, when Deepika bagged the Crystal Award 2020 at Davos during the World Economic Forum, Ranveer proved why he can be easily given the tag of husband of the millenium.

Deepika received the award last evening and shared photos on social media. Her heartwarming speech has been winning praises from all across the globe. However, it is Ranveer’s comment that has grabbed eyeballs and fans can’t stop going all gaga over it. The Gully Boy star took to the comments section of Deepika’s photo with the Crystal Award 2020 and mentioned how proud he was of his wife on achieving this feat. Ranveer’s comment surely left fans in awe of him.

The ‘83 star wrote, “AMAZING! You make me so proud baby.” Well, what can we say, when Ranveer’s comment says it all. Deepika has been working in the field of mental health ever since she opened up about her own battle with depression a few years back. Recently, while working on her role in Chhapaak of an acid attack survivor, Deepika shared that she would have her doctors on set as she would get affected by the character she was playing. Her performed moved everyone including Ranveer who penned a sweet note for wife after the screening of Chhapaak. Whatever the case might be, Deepika and Ranveer prove to be the poster couple of happiness and fans truly agree with it.

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)