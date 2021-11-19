Rani Mukerji Divulges More On Her Knee Injury As She Wraps Up Promotion For 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Rani Mukerji is an icon of the Indian film industry and the actor was lately seen promoting her new theatrical release 'Bunty Aur Babli 2.' The actress said that she was in excruciating pain throughout the promotion of her upcoming flick 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', which hits theatres today. "The show must go on," she added stating that such things won't stop her from promoting her release.

“Yes, it is true that I currently have an excruciatingly painful knee because of the tear in the cartilage that requires me to pay attention to it for 3 months to heal it. I shot for the song Dhik Chik (in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2') with insurmountable pain but I had no idea that I had an injury, it was only after the shoot when I did an MRI did I realise that I had a tear in my cartilage and I have to rest my knee minimum of 3 months in order to heal properly,” Mukerji says when asked about her condition.

“However, as an actor sometimes we just have to do what we need to do to get the job done," she continues. "It’s an important film for me, for all the actors and for the producer and the stakeholders. I have never let such situations derail me from the bigger picture of standing by my films or my co-stars. We have been promoting every single day, without taking a break. The show has to go on and must go on. Artistes are meant to entertain and not show what they are going through in their personal lives to audiences. I’m doing just that for my film.”

'Bunty Aur Babli 2,' produced by Yash Raj Films, has been released globally today. It pits two generations of con artists against each other in an attempt to prove who is the best con couple! As the original Bunty Babli, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji feature in the film. The New 'Bunty Babli' features, Siddhant Chaturvedi of 'Gully Boy' fame, and Sharvari, a debutante.

With PTI Inputs